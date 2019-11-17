LOUISVILLE – Peyton Barrett, Alyssa Bock, Lauren Justesen and Cassidy Niemoth have been successful treasure hunters in area gyms this fall.
The four seniors have used their work ethic and athletic skills to dig up a rich amount of defensive gems on the volleyball court.
The Cass County athletes have been dynamite diggers for Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water in their high school campaigns. They combined for 1,396 digs this season and have made more than 4,200 saves in their prep careers. They said they enjoyed being able to play positive roles on their teams with their defensive abilities.
“There’s no feeling like making a good save,” Niemoth said. “It’s so much fun to be able to do that, especially when the team wins the point right after that.”
“It’s a great feeling to be able to play good defense and help the team,” Barrett said. “It’s really fun when you’re able to get to a ball that you don’t think you can get to at first. Making a save to keep the point alive is one of the things I really like about volleyball.”
Volleyball players are awarded digs when they successfully pass a ball to a teammate after keeping an opponent’s attack from landing on the court. Digs are usually the team’s first touch of the volleyball after their opponents have launched it over the net. Players can make digs either on a hard-hit attack or a softly-tipped shot.
Diggers like Barrett, Bock, Justesen and Niemoth play vital roles over the course of a match. One of the biggest benefits of having quality diggers is that they can use their defensive skills to create scoring opportunities. Stopping the volleyball from hitting the court keeps each individual point going, and this allows teams to begin running their own offense. A good dig can lead to a good set and eventually a good attack.
Diggers also prevent teams from collecting easy kills. This can be a major factor as matches wear on, because opponents may get frustrated when they see that they are not scoring as much with their attacks. This can cause them to be extra-aggressive on swings, which can lead to hitting errors and points for the digging team.
The four seniors said practicing their defensive skills was essential to becoming a quality digger. All of them have gone through many drills to improve their footwork, stance, positioning and reaction time. They have also practiced how to dive in a way that helps them avoid landing hard on their hips, knees and elbows.
“It’s probably been thousands of reps that I’ve had,” Bock said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s so important to do that. When you get reps you start to understand the game more and you get better at it. Being able to practice it a lot makes a huge difference.”
“Getting a lot of reps helps in so many ways,” Justesen said. “You learn all of the different ways that a ball can come at you, and I think you start to have better reactions to shots because you can anticipate where they might be coming from. The things you learn in practice really pay off in games.”
That effort gave all four players the chance to write their names in local history books. Barrett, Justesen and Niemoth all ended their four-year careers with more than 1,000 digs, and Bock collected more than 800 digs in only three years on the varsity roster.
Barrett and Justesen both rose to the top of the all-time digging charts at their schools. Barrett ended her Weeping Water career with 1,057 digs. She made 213 digs as a freshman, 303 as a sophomore, 265 as a junior and 276 as a senior. She eclipsed Marylyn Mozena’s former school-best mark of 1,051.
Justesen completed her time at Elmwood-Murdock with 1,243 digs. She posted 279 digs as a freshman, 242 as a sophomore, 346 as a junior and 376 as a senior. She surpassed Hanna Justesen’s former school-best total of 1,078.
Niemoth vaulted into the 1,000-dig club earlier this season. She finished her Louisville career with 1,085 digs. She made 164 digs as a freshman, 260 as a sophomore, 322 as a junior and 339 as a senior.
Bock earned a varsity spot at Plattsmouth as a sophomore and made 78 digs that year. She then became one of the team’s most valuable players in the back row as an upperclassman. She registered 347 digs as a junior and posted 405 in her senior season. She ended her career with 830 digs.
All four athletes made many of their digs against quality competition. Elmwood-Murdock played Class C-1 state champion Lincoln Lutheran and Class D-1 state champion Diller-Odell during the year, and Plattsmouth squared off against eight teams that won 20 or more matches. Louisville (15) and Weeping Water (14) both played multiple times against teams with winning marks.
Instead of feeling pressure when facing tough schools, the seniors said they thrive in that type of environment.
“I love it,” Bock said. “I absolutely love going up against a team like Norris that has so many good hitters. It’s a challenge to play teams that you know are going to bring it on every point, and that’s so much fun. It feels so good to be able to make digs against a team like that.”
“Sometimes you’re playing a team that doesn’t have a lot of strong hitting, and it’s not nearly as much fun,” Justesen said. “It’s a lot more exciting to play against someone that you know is going to make you work hard for everything.”
Barrett, Bock, Justesen and Niemoth have all thrived off the court as well. All four have earned local, conference and state honors for their academic work, and they have collected letters in a wide variety of extracurricular activities. Their combined resumes include speech, play production, sports, band, choir, 4-H, Future Business Leaders of America, SkillsUSA and National Honor Society.
The four dynamite diggers said they hope their volleyball accomplishments will help them continue to make rewarding choices after graduation.
“I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” Barrett said. “I’m really thankful that I was able to play here. It’s been something I’ll remember for a long time.”
“I think volleyball has helped me in a lot of areas,” Niemoth said. “I’ve learned a lot from it and it’s been fun to get to be on the court with my friends. It’s been a great experience.”