Girls and boys soccer teams from Conestoga and Plattsmouth will take part in postseason matches next week at three area sites.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released pairings for subdistrict tournaments Wednesday afternoon. State officials seeded teams based on their current wild-card point totals.
The Conestoga girls will be the top seed in the Subdistrict B-4 Tournament and will host all matches at Cougar Stadium. Conestoga will play either fourth-seeded Nebraska City or fifth-seeded Auburn at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30. The winner will play either second-seeded Norris or third-seeded Waverly in the title match at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2.
The Plattsmouth girls will be the fifth seed in the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament. All B-1 matches will take place at College of Saint Mary. The Blue Devils will face fourth-seeded Ralston at 4:15 p.m. Monday, April 29. The winner will take on top-seeded Omaha Mercy at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.
The Conestoga and Plattsmouth boys will both play in the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament. All B-1 matches will be held at Omaha Gross.
Fifth-seeded Conestoga will play fourth-seeded Platteview in the opening round at 5 p.m. Monday, April 29. The winner will play top-seeded Omaha Gross at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.
Third-seeded Plattsmouth will battle second-seeded Nebraska City at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 30. The winner will advance to the championship game at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 1.
Subdistrict B-1 Girls Soccer Tournament Brackets
Monday, April 29
Match 1: #4 Ralston (6-8) vs. #5 Plattsmouth (1-10) @ College of Saint Mary – 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, April 30
Match 2: #1 Omaha Mercy (11-3) vs. Plattsmouth/Ralston winner @ College of Saint Mary – 3 p.m.
Match 3: #2 Omaha Gross (9-4) vs. #3 Omaha Duchesne (10-5) @ College of Saint Mary – 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 1
Match 4: Championship match @ College of Saint Mary – 4:15 p.m.
Subdistrict B-4 Girls Soccer Tournament Brackets
Monday, April 29
Match 1: #4 Nebraska City (3-9) vs. #5 Auburn (2-7) @ Conestoga – 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 30
Match 2: #1 Conestoga (6-4) vs. Nebraska City/Auburn winner @ Conestoga – 5 p.m.
Match 3: #2 Norris (5-7) vs. #3 Waverly (6-7) @ Conestoga – 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 2
Match 4: Championship match @ Conestoga – 5:30 p.m.
Subdistrict B-1 Boys Soccer Tournament Brackets
Monday, April 29
Match 1: #4 Platteview (1-12) vs. #5 Conestoga (2-9) @ Omaha Gross – 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 30
Match 2: #1 Omaha Gross (10-4) vs. Conestoga/Platteview winner @ Omaha Gross – 3:15 p.m.
Match 3: #2 Nebraska City (4-9) vs. #3 Plattsmouth (2-11) @ Omaha Gross – 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, May 1
Match 4: Championship match @ Omaha Gross – 5 p.m.