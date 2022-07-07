Cass County squads play Senior Legion games

Cass County’s three Senior Legion baseball teams continued their seasons this week with games against area opponents.

North Bend/Morse Bluff 1, Louisville/Weeping Water 0

Louisville/Weeping Water and North Bend/Morse Bluff played a close game Tuesday night in North Bend. NB/MB scratched out one run in the bottom of the fourth inning and held on to win.

Gage Scholting kept Louisville/Weeping Water in the game with his work on the mound. He struck out 12 batters and yielded just three hits in six innings.

Louisville/Weeping Water 000 000 0 – 0 3 0

North Bend/Morse Bluff 000 100 x – 1 3 2

Valparaiso 11, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 3

Valparaiso rallied to defeat the Nationals Tuesday night in Nehawka. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka scored three runs in the first inning before Valparaiso’s offense came alive. The team went up 4-3 in the second inning and ended the game after five frames.

Valparaiso 040 43 – 11 12 1

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 300 00 – 3 6 4

Plattsmouth 6, Waterloo/Valley 3

Sam Campin helped Plattsmouth claim Wednesday night’s road game with his effort on the mound. He struck out 12 batters and scattered five hits in six innings. Drew Iverson picked up the save by striking out the side in the seventh.

Max Waters helped Plattsmouth at the plate with two hits, one walk and one run batted in. Caden Hinton had one hit and one RBI and Clyde Hinton and Gage Olsen each drew two walks. T.J. Fitzpatrick added one hit for the Blue Devils in the victory.

Plattsmouth will resume its season at 11 a.m. Saturday with a home game against Omaha Concordia. It will take place before the second round of games in the Area B2 Junior Legion Tournament at Blue Devil Park on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Plattsmouth 005 000 1 – 6 5 1

Waterloo/Valley 020 010 0 – 3 5 0