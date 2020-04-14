You are the owner of this article.
Cass County students collect Academic All-State awards
LINCOLN – Many Cass County students have painted museum-quality achievements in both academics and extracurricular activities at their high schools.

A state association congratulated them for their brilliant brushstrokes this week by giving them prestigious awards.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State recipients for the Winter 2019-20 season on Tuesday. Winter activities include girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling, speech, girls swimming and diving, boys swimming and diving and Lincoln-Douglas debate.

Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State criteria. All recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.

Each district could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored winter activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one winter activity at their high school.

NSAA officials said there were 1,813 recipients of the Academic All-State Award for the winter season. More than 77,000 students have earned the honor during the 14 years the awards program has been in existence.

Conestoga

Girls Basketball: Taylor McClatchey, Ellie Sachs

Boys Basketball: Lane Fox, Ben Welch

Wrestling: Dawson Hardesty, Braden Ruffner

Speech: Cassidy Hartig, Kelsi Weilage

Elmwood-Murdock

Girls Basketball: Sydney Anderson, Lauren Justesen

Boys Basketball: Tyler Marlatt

Louisville

Girls Basketball: Lea Kalkowski, Skyler Pollock

Boys Basketball: Sam Ahl, Harrison Klein

Wrestling: Brock Hudson, William Rose

Speech: Cassidy Niemoth, Michael Rupp

Plattsmouth

Girls Basketball: Isabella Chappell, Lexi Schroeder

Boys Basketball: Stockton Graham, Jude Wehrbein

Weeping Water

Girls Basketball: Reagan Aronson, Peyton Barrett

Boys Basketball: Avery Heath, Zack Smith

Wrestling: Kole Brack, Jason Burch

Speech: Kaylee Tighe

