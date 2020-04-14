Cass County students collect Academic All-State awards

LINCOLN – Many Cass County students have painted museum-quality achievements in both academics and extracurricular activities at their high schools.
A state association congratulated them for their brilliant brushstrokes this week by giving them prestigious awards.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State recipients for the Winter 2019-20 season on Tuesday. Winter activities include girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling, speech, girls swimming and diving, boys swimming and diving and Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State criteria. All recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.
Each district could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored winter activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one winter activity at their high school.
NSAA officials said there were 1,813 recipients of the Academic All-State Award for the winter season. More than 77,000 students have earned the honor during the 14 years the awards program has been in existence.
Conestoga
Girls Basketball: Taylor McClatchey, Ellie Sachs
Boys Basketball: Lane Fox, Ben Welch
Wrestling: Dawson Hardesty, Braden Ruffner
Speech: Cassidy Hartig, Kelsi Weilage
Elmwood-Murdock
Girls Basketball: Sydney Anderson, Lauren Justesen
Boys Basketball: Tyler Marlatt
Louisville
Girls Basketball: Lea Kalkowski, Skyler Pollock
Boys Basketball: Sam Ahl, Harrison Klein
Wrestling: Brock Hudson, William Rose
Speech: Cassidy Niemoth, Michael Rupp
Plattsmouth
Girls Basketball: Isabella Chappell, Lexi Schroeder
Boys Basketball: Stockton Graham, Jude Wehrbein
Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Reagan Aronson, Peyton Barrett
Boys Basketball: Avery Heath, Zack Smith
Wrestling: Kole Brack, Jason Burch
Speech: Kaylee Tighe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!