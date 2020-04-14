Cass County students collect Academic All-State awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN – Many Cass County students have painted museum-quality achievements in both academics and extracurricular activities at their high schools.

A state association congratulated them for their brilliant brushstrokes this week by giving them prestigious awards.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State recipients for the Winter 2019-20 season on Tuesday. Winter activities include girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling, speech, girls swimming and diving, boys swimming and diving and Lincoln-Douglas debate.

Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State criteria. All recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.

Each district could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored winter activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one winter activity at their high school.