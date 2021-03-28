 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cass County students collect academic honors
0 comments

Cass County students collect academic honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Five Cass County school logos

LINCOLN – Cass County students earned prestigious state awards this week for their work in both the classroom and winter activities.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Winter 2020-21 season. Winter activities include girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling, speech, bowling, girls swimming and diving, boys swimming and diving and Lincoln-Douglas debate.

Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored winter activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one winter activity at their high school.

Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.

Conestoga

Girls Basketball: Taylor McClatchey, Jennifer Sedlacek

Boys Basketball: Lane Fox, Ben Welch

Wrestling: Keaghon Chini, Braden Ruffner

Speech: Lily Drannen, John McConnell

Elmwood-Murdock

Girls Basketball: Lexi Bacon, Jayden Halferty

Boys Basketball: Noah Arent, Gus Pope

Speech: Rylee Hogue, Gus Pope

Louisville

Girls Basketball: Jennifer Katz, McKenzie Norris

Boys Basketball: Caleb Hrabik, Harrison Klein

Wrestling: Brock Hudson

Speech: Haleigh Diltz, Chloe Hibler

Plattsmouth

Girls Basketball: Rylee Hellbusch, Jessica Meisinger

Boys Basketball: Sam Campin, Jude Wehrbein

Wrestling: Mathew Zitek

Weeping Water

Girls Basketball: Reagan Aronson, Brooklyn Rathe

Boys Basketball: Zack Smith

Wrestling: Jason Burch, Matthew Cover

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News