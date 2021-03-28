Cass County students collect academic honors

LINCOLN – Cass County students earned prestigious state awards this week for their work in both the classroom and winter activities.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Winter 2020-21 season. Winter activities include girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling, speech, bowling, girls swimming and diving, boys swimming and diving and Lincoln-Douglas debate.

Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored winter activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one winter activity at their high school.

Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.

Conestoga

Girls Basketball: Taylor McClatchey, Jennifer Sedlacek

Boys Basketball: Lane Fox, Ben Welch

Wrestling: Keaghon Chini, Braden Ruffner