Cass County students collect academic honors

LINCOLN – Cass County students earned prestigious state awards this week for their work in both the classroom and winter activities.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Winter 2020-21 season. Winter activities include girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling, speech, bowling, girls swimming and diving, boys swimming and diving and Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored winter activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one winter activity at their high school.
Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.
Conestoga
Girls Basketball: Taylor McClatchey, Jennifer Sedlacek
Boys Basketball: Lane Fox, Ben Welch
Wrestling: Keaghon Chini, Braden Ruffner
Speech: Lily Drannen, John McConnell
Elmwood-Murdock
Girls Basketball: Lexi Bacon, Jayden Halferty
Boys Basketball: Noah Arent, Gus Pope
Speech: Rylee Hogue, Gus Pope
Louisville
Girls Basketball: Jennifer Katz, McKenzie Norris
Boys Basketball: Caleb Hrabik, Harrison Klein
Wrestling: Brock Hudson
Speech: Haleigh Diltz, Chloe Hibler
Plattsmouth
Girls Basketball: Rylee Hellbusch, Jessica Meisinger
Boys Basketball: Sam Campin, Jude Wehrbein
Wrestling: Mathew Zitek
Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Reagan Aronson, Brooklyn Rathe
Boys Basketball: Zack Smith