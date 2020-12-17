Cass County students earn Academic All-State honors

LINCOLN – Students from across Cass County were recognized for their positive contributions to their high schools on Thursday with state academic awards.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Fall 2020 season. Fall activities include girls and boys cross country, football, girls golf, softball, volleyball, boys tennis, play production and unified bowling.

Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored fall activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one fall activity at their high school.

Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.

NSAA officials said there were 2,531 recipients of the Academic All-State Award for the fall season. More than 81,000 Nebraska high school students have earned the honor during the 15 years the awards program has been in existence.

Conestoga