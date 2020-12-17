 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cass County students earn Academic All-State honors
View Comments

Cass County students earn Academic All-State honors

{{featured_button_text}}
Five Cass County school logos

LINCOLN – Students from across Cass County were recognized for their positive contributions to their high schools on Thursday with state academic awards.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Fall 2020 season. Fall activities include girls and boys cross country, football, girls golf, softball, volleyball, boys tennis, play production and unified bowling.

Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored fall activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one fall activity at their high school.

Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.

NSAA officials said there were 2,531 recipients of the Academic All-State Award for the fall season. More than 81,000 Nebraska high school students have earned the honor during the 15 years the awards program has been in existence.

Conestoga

Girls Cross Country: Jessica Poirier

Boys Cross Country: Dawson Hardesty, Braden Ruffner

Football: Keaghon Chini, Tobias Nolting

Softball: Mati Steckler

Volleyball: Taylor McClatchey, Lindee Watson

Play Production: Lily Drannen, Lindee Watson

Elmwood-Murdock

Boys Cross Country: Tucker Oehlerking

Football: Noah Arent, Gus Pope

Girls Golf: Rylee Hogue

Volleyball: Lexi Bacon, Brenna Schmidt

Play Production: Rylee Hogue, Gus Pope

Louisville

Girls Cross Country: Sophie Korytowski, Hailey Teller

Boys Cross Country: Jaxson Barnes, Eric Heard

Football: Caleb Hrabik, Harrison Klein

Softball: Jennifer Katz

Volleyball: Jaylin Gaston, Lea Kalkowski

Play Production: Diana Geditz, Lea Kalkowski

Plattsmouth

Girls Cross Country: Ava LaSure, Sophia Wehrbein

Boys Cross Country: Kaleb Wooten, Jacob Zitek

Football: Jack Alexander, Caleb Wiseman

Girls Golf: Jayden Hamilton, Julianna Hamilton

Softball: Emma Field, Jessica Meisinger

Volleyball: Mackenzie Caba, Rylee Hellbusch

Weeping Water

Girls Cross Country: Ciera Dieter, Lauren Wehrbein

Boys Cross Country: Matt Cover

Football: Langdon Kohn, Zack Smith

Girls Golf: Jami Twomey

Softball: Lauren Harms, Zoe Houston

Volleyball: Reagan Aronson, Addi Bickford

Play Production: Matt Cover, Zack Smith

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News