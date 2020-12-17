Cass County students earn Academic All-State honors

LINCOLN – Students from across Cass County were recognized for their positive contributions to their high schools on Thursday with state academic awards.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Fall 2020 season. Fall activities include girls and boys cross country, football, girls golf, softball, volleyball, boys tennis, play production and unified bowling.
Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored fall activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one fall activity at their high school.
Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.
NSAA officials said there were 2,531 recipients of the Academic All-State Award for the fall season. More than 81,000 Nebraska high school students have earned the honor during the 15 years the awards program has been in existence.
Conestoga
Girls Cross Country: Jessica Poirier
Boys Cross Country: Dawson Hardesty, Braden Ruffner
Football: Keaghon Chini, Tobias Nolting
Softball: Mati Steckler
Volleyball: Taylor McClatchey, Lindee Watson
Play Production: Lily Drannen, Lindee Watson
Elmwood-Murdock
Boys Cross Country: Tucker Oehlerking
Football: Noah Arent, Gus Pope
Girls Golf: Rylee Hogue
Volleyball: Lexi Bacon, Brenna Schmidt
Play Production: Rylee Hogue, Gus Pope
Louisville
Girls Cross Country: Sophie Korytowski, Hailey Teller
Boys Cross Country: Jaxson Barnes, Eric Heard
Football: Caleb Hrabik, Harrison Klein
Softball: Jennifer Katz
Volleyball: Jaylin Gaston, Lea Kalkowski
Play Production: Diana Geditz, Lea Kalkowski
Plattsmouth
Girls Cross Country: Ava LaSure, Sophia Wehrbein
Boys Cross Country: Kaleb Wooten, Jacob Zitek
Football: Jack Alexander, Caleb Wiseman
Girls Golf: Jayden Hamilton, Julianna Hamilton
Softball: Emma Field, Jessica Meisinger
Volleyball: Mackenzie Caba, Rylee Hellbusch
Weeping Water
Girls Cross Country: Ciera Dieter, Lauren Wehrbein
Boys Cross Country: Matt Cover
Football: Langdon Kohn, Zack Smith
Girls Golf: Jami Twomey
Softball: Lauren Harms, Zoe Houston
Volleyball: Reagan Aronson, Addi Bickford
Play Production: Matt Cover, Zack Smith
