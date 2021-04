Cass County students earn NSAA activity awards

LINCOLN – Cass County students learned this week that they had earned state recognition for their time and commitment to school activities.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials announced recipients of the 2020-21 Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award. The NSAA began the program this year as a way to promote students who are involved in many activities at their schools. The organization wanted to emphasize the value and importance of taking part in many fine arts and athletics programs.

The award recognizes high schoolers in grades 9-12 who participate in at least three NSAA-sanctioned activities during the academic year. The Multi-Activity Student Award is based solely on each member school’s eligibility list that is submitted through the NSAA website.

There are 15,358 students in Nebraska who are participating in at least three activities this year. The state will award a certificate of achievement to each of these students.

Conestoga had 39 students who earned the award. Elmwood-Murdock had 44 recipients, 50 Louisville students won the award and Plattsmouth had 60 honorees. Fifty-two Weeping Water teenagers were honored for their involvement in at least three activities.