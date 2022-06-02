Cass County students earn state multi-activity awards

LINCOLN – More than 250 Cass County students have earned state awards for their willingness to be involved in many activities at their high schools.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials have announced recipients of the 2021-22 Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award. The NSAA began the program last year as a way to recognize teenagers who are involved in many activities at their high schools.

The organization wanted to emphasize the value of taking part in multiple fine arts and athletics programs. Students in grades 9-12 who participated in at least three NSAA-sanctioned activities during the school year received the award. The award is based solely on each member school’s eligibility list that they submit to the NSAA each year.

There are 29 NSAA-sanctioned activities. They include football, volleyball, girls cross country, boys cross country, girls golf, boys tennis, softball, unified bowling, play production, speech, Lincoln-Douglas debate, music, journalism, girls bowling, boys bowling, girls wrestling, boys wrestling, girls basketball, boys basketball, girls swimming and diving, boys swimming and diving, baseball, girls track and field, boys track and field, unified track and field, girls tennis, boys golf, girls soccer and boys soccer.

All of the individual award winners will receive a certificate of achievement. The four high schools in each class – A, B, C and D – with the highest percentage of multi-activity students in their school population will receive a banner to display in their buildings. The banner recipients for 2021-22 were Norfolk (Class A), Adams Central (Class B), Pender (Class C) and Pope John (Class D).

Elmwood-Murdock had the highest percentage of students involved in three or more NSAA-sanctioned activities in Cass County. The Knights had 49 multi-activity award recipients with a total high school enrollment of 109, which resulted in a percentage of 45.0.

Weeping Water had the second-highest involvement of 34.3 percent. Weeping Water had 34 of its 99 high school students on the list. Louisville was third with a percentage of 32.4 (58 recipients with an enrollment of 179) and Conestoga had a multi-activity percentage of 30.3 (60 recipients with an enrollment of 198). Plattsmouth had a multi-activity percentage of 13.3 (62 recipients with an enrollment of 467).

Conestoga Award Recipients

Sophia Ackerman, Brinn Ahrens, Dani Ahrens, Addi Andersen, Averie Andersen, Alyssa Batt, Breckin Berg, Colton Bescheinen, Louie Caniglia, Keaghon Chini, Casen Crook, Delaney Deterding, Collin Dufault, Angelina Flores, Alison Gansemer, Gaige Gillot, Austin Gonderinger, Bella Grasso, Morgan Hensch, Raquel Hild, Ryleigh Hill, Ayden Johnson, Makenzie Jones, Carter Lawson, Allison Lewien, Hannah Lewien, Gabrielle Lewis, Brandon Light, Logan Lutt, MacKaylee Madsen, Morgan McAndrew, John McConnell, Lucas Michel, Alaina Morrical, Evelyn Murdoch, Danie Parriott, Jagger Plevel, Addie Priefert, Wyatt Renner, Alrich Rigonios, Trey Rodis, Kieran Samson, Kaden Simmerman, Zach Smith, Jayden Speed, Mati Steckler, Evan Svanda, Ava Tegels, Sophia Tegels, Callie Todd, Gage Totilas, Emory Trofholz, Mickey Turner-Hickey, Ty Walker, Aaron Watson, Lindee Watson, Malin Westin, Jayden Widler, Elliott Zimmerman, Kyler Zimmerman

Elmwood-Murdock Award Recipients

Kaitlynn Ashlock, Tatum Backemeyer, Lexi Bacon, Kayden Bacon, Wyatt Baker, Sam Clements, Henry Coleman, Marion Day, Jackson Deibert, Jacie Fleischman, Reid Fletcher, Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm, Sophia Frank, Payton Haase, Charley Hanes, Averi Hogue, Ava Hohman, Michael Hynes, Grace Jacobson, Abrahm Jones, Haylee Josoff, Madie Justesen, Rowan Kastens, Rylan Kastens, Valeriia Khromova, Sara Kicak, Harrison Koehn, Nathan Lockman, Tyson Mans, Trevin McKenzie, Easton Miller, Braden Mommens, Tucker Oehlerking, Will Platt, Lily Pope, Sela Rikli, Tessa Robertson, Riley Rose, Bri Ross, Aidan Schmidt, Jaxson Spellman, Katelyn Stewart, Nolan Stroy, Jordan Vogler, Ellis West, MeLissa Wilson, Riley Wilson, Ella Zierott

Louisville Award Recipients

Ella Aaberg, Sam Ahl, Jaxson Barnes, Wyleigh Bateman, Cash Biesterfeld, Jordan Buck, Allison Couron, Ella Culver, Carson Downs, Tyler Euans, Easton Fiala, Mira Fosmer, Jaylin Gaston, Diana Geditz, Megan Gissler, Waylan Haworth, Eric Heard, Katherine Hillabrand, Daniel Hoefener, Lucas Hrabik, Cody Hrdy, Ella Johnson, Will Josoff, Lea Kalkowski, Shawn Kavanaugh, Izabella Kolvek, Tommy Krejci, Sagan Leach, Connor Linke, Sam Luellen, Cody Lutz, Piper Meisinger, Braidy Parrill, Charlee Peacock, Jacob Peacock, Evan Pierce, Walker Porter, Wade Powles, Eva Quam, William Rose, Carly Sanders, Gage Scholting, Breanna Smart, Allison Smith, Brooke Smith, Braden Soester, Alexander Sorenson, Marissa Staben, Mya Stanley, Laura Swanson, Hailey Teller, Paige Teller, Payton Thiele, Alyssa Thieman, Caleb Thieman, Reed Toelle, Quincy Trent, Tyson Warner

Plattsmouth Award Recipients

Caleb Adkins, Parker Aughenbaugh, Peyton Blankman, Lincoln Bradney, Chase Briggs, Kayla Briggs, Natalie Briggs, Sarah Bunnell, Lyndsey Caba, Sam Campin, Stella Campin, Wyatt Cook, Jolie Dix, Brock Endorf, Amelia Field, T.J. Fitzpatrick, Rebecca Fountain, Andrew Gimble, Isaiah Hamilton, Jayden Hamilton, Julianna Hamilton, Krista Hardy, Gracie Herron, Addison Hipsher, Eli Horner, Louis Ingram, Liam LaSure, Henry Loontjer, Samantha McKnight, Jessica Meisinger, Raquel Meneses, Elijah Michel, Evan Miller, Joel Moore, Bryce Neuin, Ava Nolde, Dominic Nolde, Gage Olsen, Orion Parker, Riley Pletka, Madison Quimby, Ivy Schmidt, Sandra Selby, Kaia Shotkoski, Austin Sohl, Kevin Sohl, Grace Stonner, Julia Sweeney, Seth Thompson, Ava Thornton, Malie Todd, Dominic Vercellino, Wesley Vick, Preston Villamonte, Ethan Walker, Jude Wehrbein, Mila Wehrbein, Holly Wilson, Caleb Wiseman, Logan Wooten, Gertie Yoder, Mathew Zitek

Weeping Water Award Recipients

Jaden Brack, Kiera Brack, Jederick Brito-Diaz, Samantha Burch, Josie Cave, Matt Cover, James Dean, Brennan DeMike, Cole Essary, Tyler Essary, Natania French, Samantha Hall, Samantha Hammons, Lauren Harms, Keatyn Harrah, Riley Hiller, Berenger Leonard, Brinkley McAdams, Kalison Miller, Taylor Miller, Alexis Mogensen, Carter Mogensen, Katie Mogensen, Noah Morlan, Hunter Mortimer, Austin Patton, Brooklyn Rathe, Jillian Rathe, Dakota Reiman, Sayler Rhodes, Karley Ridge, Anna Stackpole, Logan Tummons, Caelen Wipf

Class B Top Ten Multi-Activity Schools

1) Adams Central – 36.0 percent (103 multi-activity students with enrollment of 286), 2) Aurora – 33.2 percent (134 of 404), 3) McCook – 25.3 percent (128 of 505), 4) Elkhorn Mount Michael – 24.0 percent (59 of 246), 5) Seward – 22.5 percent (120 of 534), 6) York – 21.6 percent (109 of 505), 7) Platteview – 19.7 percent (77 of 390), 8) Sidney – 19.1 percent (73 of 383), 9) Grand Island Northwest – 18.6 percent (128 of 689), 10) Waverly – 17.8 percent (126 of 707)

Class C Top Ten Multi-Activity Schools

1) Pender – 64.6 percent (73 multi-activity students with enrollment of 113), T2) Norfolk Catholic – 63.9 percent (85 of 133), T2) Nebraska City Lourdes – 63.9 percent (69 of 108), 4) Thayer Central – 56.1 percent (69 of 123), 5) Stanton – 54.4 percent (62 of 114), 6) Malcolm – 54.2 percent (116 of 214), 7) Oakland-Craig – 54.1 percent (73 of 135), 8) Southern Valley – 51.4 percent (57 of 111), 9) Grand Island Central Catholic – 50.3 percent (77 of 153), 10) Burwell – 48.9 percent (45 of 92)

Class D Top Ten Multi-Activity Schools

1) Pope John – 96.8 percent (30 multi-activity students with enrollment of 31), 2) Cody-Kilgore – 87.2 percent (41 of 47), 3) Hampton – 83.9 percent (47 of 56), 4) Humphrey St. Francis – 83.6 percent (46 of 55), 5) Spalding Academy – 83.3 percent (10 of 12), 6) O’Neill St. Mary’s – 78.8 percent (41 of 52), 7) Falls City Sacred Heart – 78.3 (54 of 69), 8) Wynot – 78.2 percent (43 of 55), 9) McCool Junction – 77.8 percent (70 of 90), 10) Sioux County – 76.5 percent (26 of 34)

