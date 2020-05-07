You are the owner of this article.
Cass County students pocket Academic All-State honors
Cass County students pocket Academic All-State honors

Five Cass County school logos

LINCOLN – A large number of Cass County students have typed in positive digits on their academic and activity calculators this spring.

A state association honored them for those winning equations Wednesday with prestigious awards.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Spring 2020 season. Spring activities include music, journalism, baseball, girls and boys soccer, girls tennis, girls and boys track and field and boys golf.

Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. All recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.

Each district could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored spring activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one spring activity at their high school.

NSAA officials said there were 2,085 recipients of the Academic All-State Award for the spring season. More than 79,000 students have earned the honor during the 14 years the awards program has been in existence.

Conestoga

Journalism: Taylor McClatchey, Olivia Priefert

Music: Cassidy Hartig, Halley Shade

Girls Soccer: Mattie Haizlip, Kelsi Weilage

Boys Soccer: Caden Simon, Ben Welch

Girls Track and Field: Bella Hogue, Shay Uhe

Boys Track and Field: Dawson Hardesty, Evan Svanda

Elmwood-Murdock

Journalism: Rylee Hogue

Music: Gus Pope, Katelyn Stewart

Boys Golf: Gus Pope

Girls Track and Field: Chloe Hosier, Lauren Justesen

Boys Track and Field: Tyler Marlatt, Zane Rikli

Louisville

Journalism: Jaylin Gaston, Lea Kalkowski

Music: Casey Mason, Cassidy Niemoth

Girls Track and Field: Annika Covington, Erin Stohlmann

Boys Track and Field: Caleb Hrabik, Harrison Klein

Plattsmouth

Journalism: Renae Mixan, Madison Nelson

Music: Aleea Stanford, Aubrey Swaink

Baseball: Jackson Glup, Easton Hoschar

Boys Golf: Jack Alexander

Girls Soccer: Katie Rathman, Lexi Schroeder

Girls Track and Field: Rylee Hellbusch, Chloe Sabatka

Boys Track and Field: Hunter Smith, C.J. Wiseman

Weeping Water

Music: AnnaBell Murphy, Kaylee Tighe

Girls Track and Field: Addi Bickford, Lauren Wehrbein

Boys Track and Field: Kole Brack, Avery Heath

