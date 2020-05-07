Cass County students pocket Academic All-State honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN – A large number of Cass County students have typed in positive digits on their academic and activity calculators this spring.

A state association honored them for those winning equations Wednesday with prestigious awards.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Spring 2020 season. Spring activities include music, journalism, baseball, girls and boys soccer, girls tennis, girls and boys track and field and boys golf.

Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. All recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.

Each district could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored spring activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one spring activity at their high school.

NSAA officials said there were 2,085 recipients of the Academic All-State Award for the spring season. More than 79,000 students have earned the honor during the 14 years the awards program has been in existence.