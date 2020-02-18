Cass County students prepare for state wrestling meet

Brack collected a fourth-place award in the district field. He will enter the state meet 28-27.

Baier generated a third-place honor in the district tournament. He will enter the state meet 19-4.

Cave earned a first-place medal at 285 pounds at districts. He will enter the state tournament 48-3.

Weeping Water captured third place in team standings at districts with 102.5 points. There were 16 schools at the tournament.

State Information

The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA) will be implementing a clear bag policy for spectators at the state wrestling tournament. The policy states that clear plastic bags measuring 12 inches tall, 12 inches long and six inches wide are permitted.

Items such as small or clutch-sized purses or wallets will be acceptable as long as they do not exceed 4.5 inches tall by 6.5 inches long. Extended camera lenses and other camera equipment must follow clear-bag policies.