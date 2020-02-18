Cass County students prepare for state wrestling meet

OMAHA – Eighteen Cass County students will take on many of the top wrestlers in Nebraska this week on state mats.
Athletes from Conestoga, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water will travel to CHI Health Center in Omaha for state tournament action Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Hundreds of matches will take place in the arena during the three-day span.
Students qualified for the state tournament at district meets last weekend. Plattsmouth competed in the District B-1 Meet at Bennington, Louisville took part in the District C-2 Meet at St. Paul, Conestoga traveled to Oakland-Craig for District C-3 action and Weeping Water wrestled in the District D-3 Meet at Southern Valley.
Conestoga
Conestoga will have the largest Cass County group of state wrestlers. Seven Cougars qualified for the Class C State Meet.
Braden Ruffner (120 pounds), Keaghon Chini (126), Cameron Williams (132), Jacob Dragon (145), Isaiah Parsons (160), Owen Snipes (182) and Hunter Thonen (195) will journey to Omaha for state action. The Class C State Meet will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
Ruffner finished fourth at the district meet. He will enter the state tournament 42-7.
Chini captured fourth place at the district meet. He will enter the state tournament 43-7.
Williams earned second place in the district tournament. He will enter the state meet 35-11.
Dragon pocketed a fourth-place medal at districts. He will enter the state meet 40-12.
Parsons collected second place in the district bracket. He will enter the state meet 37-16.
Snipes earned a district championship at 182 pounds. He will enter the state meet 40-9.
Thonen earned a district title at 195 pounds. He will enter the state meet 37-10.
Conestoga captured third place in team standings at the district tournament with 144 points. There were 16 schools at the meet.
Louisville
Louisville will send three wrestlers to the Class C State Meet. Brock Hudson (120 pounds), Dylan Jones (160) and Brady Knott (182) will compete on the mat. The Class C State Meet will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
Hudson finished fourth at the district meet. He will enter the state tournament 29-17.
Jones earned a district championship at 160 pounds. He will enter the state meet 46-3.
Knott earned a district title at 182 pounds. He will enter the state meet 45-1.
Louisville tied for seventh place in team standings at the District C-2 Meet with 65 points. Gibbon and Lincoln Christian also scored 65 points. There were 16 teams in the tournament.
Plattsmouth
Three Plattsmouth athletes booked their trips to the Class B State Meet at Bennington High School. Dominic Cherek qualified at 126 pounds, Caleb Laney earned a trip at 145 pounds and Josh Colgrove secured a ticket at 152 pounds. The Class B State Meet will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
Cherek finished in third place at districts. He will enter the state meet 18-10.
Laney captured a third-place award at the district contest. He will enter the state meet 20-9.
Colgrove generated a second-place honor at districts. He will enter the state meet 24-5.
Plattsmouth captured seventh place in team standings at districts with 88 points. There were 12 schools at the tournament.
Weeping Water
Five Weeping Water students will journey to Omaha for the Class D State Meet. Nolan Blevins (132 pounds), Jason Burch (152), Kole Brack (182), Trenton Baier (220) and Marcus Cave (285) will take part in state matches. Class D action will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
Blevins earned a first-place medal at 132 pounds at districts. He will enter the state tournament 29-7.
Burch captured second place in the district meet. He will enter the state tournament 37-6.
Brack collected a fourth-place award in the district field. He will enter the state meet 28-27.
Baier generated a third-place honor in the district tournament. He will enter the state meet 19-4.
Cave earned a first-place medal at 285 pounds at districts. He will enter the state tournament 48-3.
Weeping Water captured third place in team standings at districts with 102.5 points. There were 16 schools at the tournament.
State Information
The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA) will be implementing a clear bag policy for spectators at the state wrestling tournament. The policy states that clear plastic bags measuring 12 inches tall, 12 inches long and six inches wide are permitted.
Items such as small or clutch-sized purses or wallets will be acceptable as long as they do not exceed 4.5 inches tall by 6.5 inches long. Extended camera lenses and other camera equipment must follow clear-bag policies.
No large or oversized purses, backpacks or fanny-packs will be allowed past security. Anyone who enters the building with unapproved items will be asked to dispose of them at their own discretion or return items to their vehicles. MECA employees are not allowed to hold or check bags during an event.
Bags of medical necessity will be tagged and admitted into the facility following a brief search. People who are carrying medical bags are asked to identify the bag to security checkpoint personnel upon arrival.
2020 NSAA State Wrestling Championships Schedule
Thursday, Feb. 20
Session 1: Classes B and C in first round and quarterfinals – 9:30 a.m.
Session 2: Classes A and D in first round and quarterfinals – 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
Session 3: Classes B and C in first-round consolations and second-round consolations – 9:30 a.m.
Session 4: Classes A and D in first-round consolations and second-round consolations – 12:30 p.m.
Session 5: Classes A, B, C and D in semifinals and third-round consolations – 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Session 6: Classes A, B, C and D in consolation semifinals, third-place matches and fifth-place matches – 8:30 a.m.
Session 7: Classes A, B, C and D in championship matches – 2 p.m.
All matches will take place at CHI Health Center in Omaha. There will be ten mats for Sessions 1-4, eight mats for Sessions 5-6 and four mats for Session 7.