Cass County teams run at UNK Invite

KEARNEY – Cross country runners from three Cass County programs competed against schools from across the state Monday at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite.

Athletes from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water and Plattsmouth traveled to Kearney Country Club for five-kilometer races. They ran on the same course that will be the site of the state meet on Oct. 23.

The Plattsmouth boys highlighted the day with a second-place showing in the Class B race. The Blue Devils scored 69 points to return home with silver medals. Omaha Skutt (18 points) was first and Bennington (73 points) was third.

Kaleb Wooten (17:29.0, 8th) and Sam Campin (17:29.4, 9th) earned medals for Plattsmouth. Elijah Dix, Jacob Zitek, Carter Moss, Ian Kalagias, Darek Reicks, Ethan Moore and Dominic Vercellino compiled times for the Blue Devils.

The Plattsmouth girls placed 15th with 281 points. Natalie Briggs paced PHS with a 43rd-place time of 22:25.7.

Conestoga and E-M/WW competed in Class C events. The Conestoga girls placed 24th with 397 points and E-M/WW was 29th with 482 points. Danie Parriott (21:13.1, 17th) led the Cougars and Sara Kicak (25:03.9, 113th) guided the Trailblazers.