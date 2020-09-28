Cass County teams run at UNK Invite

KEARNEY – Cross country runners from three Cass County programs competed against schools from across the state Monday at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite.
Athletes from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water and Plattsmouth traveled to Kearney Country Club for five-kilometer races. They ran on the same course that will be the site of the state meet on Oct. 23.
The Plattsmouth boys highlighted the day with a second-place showing in the Class B race. The Blue Devils scored 69 points to return home with silver medals. Omaha Skutt (18 points) was first and Bennington (73 points) was third.
Kaleb Wooten (17:29.0, 8th) and Sam Campin (17:29.4, 9th) earned medals for Plattsmouth. Elijah Dix, Jacob Zitek, Carter Moss, Ian Kalagias, Darek Reicks, Ethan Moore and Dominic Vercellino compiled times for the Blue Devils.
The Plattsmouth girls placed 15th with 281 points. Natalie Briggs paced PHS with a 43rd-place time of 22:25.7.
Conestoga and E-M/WW competed in Class C events. The Conestoga girls placed 24th with 397 points and E-M/WW was 29th with 482 points. Danie Parriott (21:13.1, 17th) led the Cougars and Sara Kicak (25:03.9, 113th) guided the Trailblazers.
The Conestoga boys placed 32nd with 583 points and Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water was 38th with 687 points. Kaden Simmerman (19:35.1, 101st) paced Conestoga and Matt Cover (20:20.3, 148th) led Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water.
Class B Girls Team Results
Omaha Duchesne 60 (won tiebreaker), Elkhorn 60, Omaha Skutt 74, Seward 86, Blair 108, McCook 111, Elkhorn North 121, Bennington 124, Norris 132, Grand Island Northwest 181, Gering 201, Hastings 203, York 220, Lexington 242, Plattsmouth 281, Beatrice 287, Waverly 302
Top 15 Results
1) Jaedan Bunda (SKT) 19:33.4, 2) Madison Seiler (GER) 19:41.2, 3) Samantha Rodewald (MCC) 19:44.3, 4) Kassidy Stuckey (YRK) 19:59.0, 5) Britt Prince (EKN) 20:14.1, 6) Keegan Beisel (SEW) 20:29.1, 7) Tandee Masco (SEW) 20:45.9, 8) Evan Wentz (ODH) 20:47.2, 9) Maddie Yardley (ELK) 20:51.9, 10) Corinne Mead (EKN) 20:56.6, 11) Abby Metschke (ELK) 21:02.1, 12) Cassidy Nipp (ODH) 21:03.6, 13) Gabriela Calderon (BEN) 21:06.8, 14) Anika Richards (SKT) 21:06.9, 15) Laci Havlat (NOR) 21:09.4
Plattsmouth Results
Natalie Briggs 22:25.7 (43rd), Ava LaSure 23:16.4 (69th), Sophia Wehrbein 24:05.5 (100th), McKenzie Mott 25:28.8 (121st), Ciara Whitley 26:42.1 (126th), Mikelle Mott 27:46.8 (128th), Ava Nolde 28:27.6 (133rd)
Class B Boys Team Results
Omaha Skutt 18, Plattsmouth 69, Bennington 73, Norris 78, Gering 105, Lexington 107, Elkhorn Mount Michael 115, Hastings 158, Blair 173, Elkhorn North 179, Waverly 188, Elkhorn 197, Grand Island Northwest 209, York 245, Seward 267, McCook 326, Beatrice 366
Top 15 Results
1) Ryan Zavadil (SKT) 16:45.2, 2) Isaac Richards (SKT) 17:02.2, 3) Alex Rice (SKT) 17:08.6, 4) Zachary Pittman (NOR) 17:10.6, 5) Jaydon Welsch (HST) 17:12.2, 6) Peyton Seiler (GER) 17:16.4, 7) Keaton Miller (BEN) 17:17.5, 8) Kaleb Wooten (PLT) 17:29.0, 9) Sam Campin (PLT) 17:29.4, 10) Jack Sorensen (EMM) 17:29.5, 11) Elmer Sotelo-Munoz (LEX) 17:31.7, 12) McCoy Haussler (SKT) 17:31.9, 13) Caden Keller (GINW) 17:36.1, 14) Andrew Davidson (SKT) 17:38.2, 15) Luke Coltvet (ELK) 17:40.1
Plattsmouth Results
Kaleb Wooten 17:29.0 (8th), Sam Campin 17:29.4 (9th), Elijah Dix 18:02.7 (23rd), Jacob Zitek 18:15.1 (29th), Carter Moss 18:41.3 (49th), Ian Kalagias 19:50.7 (94th), Darek Reicks 20:05.3 (104th), Ethan Moore 21:21.7 (131st), Dominic Vercellino 23:04.8 (140th)
Class C Girls Team Results
DC West 92, Lincoln Christian 103, Pierce 128, Milford 131, Sidney 139, Aurora 160, Minden 160, Ogallala 166, Columbus Scotus 177, Ashland-Greenwood 181, Fort Calhoun 186, Grand Island Central Catholic 220, North Bend Central 249, Wayne 258, Auburn 273, O’Neill 277, Cozad 285, Holdrege 286, Elm Creek 296, Broken Bow 307, Adams Central 333, Gibbon 341, Chase County 346, Conestoga 397, Fairbury 408, Central City 408, Hartington-Newcastle 415, St. Paul 469, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 482, Boys Town 540, Kearney Catholic 543, Alma-Southern Valley 594
Top 15 Results
1) Alexus Sindelar (PRC) 20:03.1, 2) Lindee Henning (OGL) 20:11.9, 3) Talissa Tanquary (SID) 20:20.7, 4) Lydia Peters (SID) 20:27.1, 5) Sadye Daniell (LCHS) 20:32.6, 6) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 20:38.0, 7) Olivia Malousek (DCW) 20:45.1, 8) Olivia Fehringer (CSC) 20:45.1, 9) Abbie McGuire (MIL) 20:47.1, 10) Brian Bench (FTC) 20:50.3, 11) Raegan Gellatly (GICC) 20:52.1, 12) Jessie Hurt (MIN) 20:53.6, 13) Jaiden Tweton (AGHS) 20:54.0, 14) Miah Hoppens (OGL) 20:57.5, 15) Sydney Binder (AUB) 20:57.9
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 21:13.1 (17th), Dani Ahrens 23:55.2 (80th), Jessica Poirier 27:03.7 (164th), Shelby Curlo 38:03.3 (207th)
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Sara Kicak 25:03.9 (113th), Treva Wright 25:43.5 (132nd), Bri Ross 26:24.6 (147th), Elizabeth Harder 26:45.3 (160th), MaKenzie Regler 27:56.4 (174th), Dakota Reiman 28:56.5 (189th), Ciera Dieter 29:22.0 (192nd)
Class C Boys Team Results
Columbus Scotus 103, Milford 112, Sidney 117, Aurora 133, Lincoln Christian 144, Fort Calhoun 157, Broken Bow 164, Pierce 166, Gothenburg 178, DC West 206, Minden 214, Malcolm 218, St. Paul 256, Mitchell 257, Arlington 287, O’Neill 288, Adams Central 307, Lincoln Lutheran 338, Hartington-Newcastle 358, Platteview 368, Boys Town 377, Hershey 379, Holdrege 403, Grand Island Central Catholic 432, Ogallala 434, Wayne 440, Auburn 473, Gibbon 487, South Central Unified District #5 520, Fairbury 522, Kearney Catholic 527, Conestoga 583, Elm Creek 611, Central City 638, Alma-Southern Valley 649, Cozad 651, Chase County 668, Elmwood-Murdock 687
Top 15 Results
1) Carson Noecker (HNC) 15:48.8, 2) Mason Sindelar (PRC) 16:21.7, 3) Jacob Rupp (FTC) 17:06.8, 4) William Anderson (GHB) 17:20.3, 5) Daniel Bashtovoi (SID) 17:24.4, 6) Dylan Riley (AUR) 17:25.7, 7) Ashtyn Martin (MIT) 17:27.4, 8) Zach Cloud (GICC) 17:29.8, 9) Brady Thompson (ONL) 17:31.9, 10) Caden Knutson (MIT) 17:35.7, 11) Daine Wardyn (BRB) 17:36.7, 12) Ryan McArdle (DCW) 17:38.4, 13) Gavin Smith (BTO) 17:40.2, 14) Mitchell Deer (SID) 17:43.8, 15) Michael Gasper (CSC) 17:44.8
Conestoga Results
Kaden Simmerman 19:35.1 (101st), Braden Ruffner 20:10.9 (140th), Dawson Hardesty 21:25.8 (205th), Ethan Avidano 21:39.0 (217th), Ethan Williams 22:41.4 (248th), Scott Dufault 22:49.2 (252nd), Trace Widler 22:54.9 (257th)
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Matt Cover 20:20.3 (148th), Jaden Tuttle 21:23.2 (200th), Tucker Oehlerking 21:23.9 (202nd), Rylan Packett 24:24.7 (276th)
