Cass County teams to begin fall sports

LINCOLN – State officials are hoping Cass County students will be able to run, jump, serve, swing and throw in games and meets this fall.

Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) officials said Monday that the organization is preparing to begin the 2020 fall sports season as currently scheduled. The NSAA sponsors volleyball, girls and boys cross country, football, softball, girls golf and boys tennis in the fall.

NSAA Assistant Director Jeff Stauss said in a statement that the NSAA is preparing to allow schools to begin their first fall sports practices on Aug. 10. Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water sponsor fall sports and will be able to begin official practices then.

“The health and safety of our student participants, coaches and officials has been our priority as we work to provide activities for our member schools,” Stauss said. “This will not change, and modifications may have to be made. Please be understanding and flexible as we continue to try to navigate through this pandemic.

“We will continue to work with the governor’s office, Nebraska Department of Education and the local health departments to make the best decisions for your students and our member schools.”