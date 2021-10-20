Cass County volleyball teams set to begin subdistrict tournaments

All five Cass County volleyball teams will begin their postseason journeys in subdistrict tournaments next week.

Plattsmouth will compete in the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament at Norris Middle School. The third-seeded Blue Devils (9-17) will join top-seeded Norris (29-2), second-seeded Waverly (20-10) and fourth-seeded Nebraska City (5-24) in the tournament.

Plattsmouth will take on Waverly in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winners of the two semifinals will meet in the championship match at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Conestoga and Louisville will travel to Syracuse Middle School for the Subdistrict C1-2 Tournament. The Cougars (6-19) and Lions (9-19) will join top-seeded Syracuse (24-1) and second-seeded Ashland-Greenwood (8-17) at the event.

Conestoga will battle Syracuse in Monday’s first match at 6 p.m. Louisville and Ashland-Greenwood will square off Monday at approximately 7:30 p.m. The winners of the two semifinals will meet in the title match at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Weeping Water will take part in the Subdistrict C2-1 Tournament at Yutan High School. The fourth-seeded Indians (9-19) will join top-seeded Yutan (21-6), second-seeded Omaha Christian Academy (24-2), third-seeded Nebraska City Lourdes (17-13) and fifth-seeded Cornerstone Christian (8-14) at the tournament.

The Indians will begin action against Cornerstone Christian at 4:15 p.m. Monday. The winner will take on Yutan at 7:45 p.m. The subdistrict championship match will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Elmwood-Murdock will compete in the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament at Mead High School. The second-seeded Knights (21-8) will join top-seeded Mead (25-3), third-seeded Archbishop Bergan (22-10) and fourth-seeded Cedar Bluffs (7-22) in the tournament.

Elmwood-Murdock will battle Archbishop Bergan in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday. The winner will face either Mead or Cedar Bluffs in the title match at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

There are eight subdistricts in Class B. The eight subdistrict tournament champions and teams with the next eight highest wild-card point averages will qualify for district finals.

There are 12 subdistricts in Classes C-1, C-2 and D-1. The 12 subdistrict tournament champions and teams with the next four highest wild-card point averages will qualify for district finals.

District finals in all classes will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30. The winners of the district finals will qualify for the state tournament.

