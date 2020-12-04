 Skip to main content
Cass County wrestlers begin campaigns
Wrestling image

Wrestlers from all four Cass County programs tipped off the 2020-21 season Thursday night with duals on the mat.

Conestoga hosted Elkhorn and Plattsmouth, Louisville and Weeping Water were on the road. Plattsmouth traveled to South Sioux City, Louisville went to Milford and Weeping Water began the year at Oakland-Craig.

Weeping Water 36, Oakland-Craig 20

The teams traded points until the final match of the night. Weeping Water senior Nolan Blevins posted a pin at 152 pounds to give the Indians the six-point victory.

160 – Tyler Essary (WW) pinned Jack Pille (OC), 0:49

170 – Tristen Coates (OC) won by forfeit

182 – Jason Burch (WW) won by forfeit

195 – Landon Hillard (OC) won by forfeit

220 – Brennan DeMike (WW) won by forfeit

285 – Both open

106 – Ashley Cappen (WW) won by forfeit

113 – Ben Loftis (OC) pinned Raelyn Wilson (WW), 1:48

120 – Miguel Hernandez (OC) won by forfeit

126 – Trenton Arlt (OC) won by forfeit

132 – Both open

138 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit

145 – Both open

152 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Tavis Uhing (OC), 2:53

Plattsmouth 45, South Sioux City 29

The Blue Devils scored extra points during the evening with pins, technical falls and major decisions. The dual also featured eight exhibition matches between Plattsmouth and South Sioux City.

106 – Juan Reyes (SSC) pinned Eli Bachman (PLT), 1:29

113 – Brandon Franklin (PLT) pinned Adan Abdullahi (SSC), 1:08

120 – Nicholas Rogge (SSC) tech fall Evan Kindelin (PLT), 20-5 (5:58)

126 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) pinned Angel Cisneros (SSC), 1:02

132 – Elijah Dix (PLT) tech fall Helmer Garcia (SSC), 16-0 (6:00)

138 – Mohamed Sidow (SSC) dec. Dominic Cherek (PLT), 13-8

145 – Caleb Berg (SSC) dec. Dominic Vercellino (PLT), 11-10

152 – Matthew Mason (PLT) pinned Davis Lopez (SSC), 0:47

160 – Josh Adkins (PLT) won by forfeit

170 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) won by forfeit

182 – Caleb Kriens (SSC) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT), 2:53

195 – Caleb Adkins (PLT) maj. dec. Nicholas Limon (SSC), 16-6

220 – Christopher Olivarez (SSC) pinned Eli Michel (PLT), 1:46

285 – Ben Yoder (PLT) pinned Mwamba Ngeleka (SSC), 2:53

Exhibition: Parker Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Andres Rodriguez Padilla (SSC), 1:39

Exhibition: Logan Wooten (PLT) pinned Julio Lopez (SSC), 0:23

Exhibition: Christopher Villicana (SSC) maj. dec. Logan Betts (PLT), 13-4

Exhibition: Julio Lopez (SSC) pinned Hayden Coleman (PLT), 0:29

Exhibition: Connor Barry (PLT) maj. dec. Jesse Hernandez (SSC), 13-0

Exhibition: Chance Larsen (PLT) dec. Titus Jensen (SSC), 6-4

Exhibition: Bryce Neuin (PLT) pinned Titus Jensen (SSC), 1:48

Exhibition: Kolyn Touney (SSC) pinned Logan Betts (PLT), 0:54

Elkhorn 42, Conestoga 39

Elkhorn edged the Cougars under the spotlight in the CHS gym. The Antlers took advantage of four victories by forfeit to win by three points.

220 – Gage Totilas (CHS) won by forfeit

285 – Hamed Syed (ELK) pinned Malakai Jones (CHS), 0:27

106 – Asher Koehnen (CHS) won by forfeit

113 – Gavin Ienn (ELK) won by forfeit

120 – Landon Karre (ELK) won by forfeit

126 – Ethan Avidano (CHS) pinned Nick Branch (ELK), 3:09

132 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) pinned Alden Mays (ELK), 0:41

138 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Nolan Ienn (ELK), 1:54

145 – Cameron Williams (CHS) pinned Kade Beguin (ELK), 1:37

152 – Mike Hart (ELK) pinned Carter Plowman (CHS), 0:50

160 – Lucas Anderson (CHS) dec. Sean Stara (ELK), 9-6

170 – Mason Villwok (ELK) won by forfeit

182 – Brody Schmielau (ELK) pinned Jabari Parsons (CHS), 0:12

195 – Dominik Rivera (ELK) won by forfeit

Exhibition: Hunter Grosskop (ELK) pinned Destiny Epp (CHS), 0:32

Exhibition: Noah Heinrich (ELK) pinned Jacob Landon (CHS), 1:25

Milford 66, Louisville 12

Milford hosted the Lions for a dual that featured bouts at eight weight classes. Garron Bragg and Nick McCaul scored points for Louisville during the evening.

120 – Garron Bragg (LOU) won by forfeit

126 – Nick McCaul (LOU) won by forfeit

132 – Konner Schluckebier (MIL) pinned Niklas Sorensen (LOU), 3:20

138 – Eli Vondra (MIL) pinned Brock Hudson (LOU), 2:51

145 – Jack Chapman (MIL) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 0:37

152 – Trent Stauffer (MIL) won by forfeit

160 – Carter Springer (MIL) pinned Cody Gray (LOU), 1:31

170 – Christopher Scdoris (MIL) pinned Reed Toelle (LOU), 0:49

182 – Thomas Vance (MIL) pinned Jake Wood (LOU), 0:28

195 – Ethan Buchli (MIL) won by forfeit

220 – Hunter Oborny (MIL) pinned Nash Callahan (LOU), 3:09

285 – Lorenzo Temple (MIL) pinned Tommy Krejci (LOU), 1:37

106 – Both open

113 – Conner Kohout (MIL) won by forfeit

