Cass County wrestlers begin campaigns

Wrestlers from all four Cass County programs tipped off the 2020-21 season Thursday night with duals on the mat.
Conestoga hosted Elkhorn and Plattsmouth, Louisville and Weeping Water were on the road. Plattsmouth traveled to South Sioux City, Louisville went to Milford and Weeping Water began the year at Oakland-Craig.
Weeping Water 36, Oakland-Craig 20
The teams traded points until the final match of the night. Weeping Water senior Nolan Blevins posted a pin at 152 pounds to give the Indians the six-point victory.
160 – Tyler Essary (WW) pinned Jack Pille (OC), 0:49
170 – Tristen Coates (OC) won by forfeit
182 – Jason Burch (WW) won by forfeit
195 – Landon Hillard (OC) won by forfeit
220 – Brennan DeMike (WW) won by forfeit
285 – Both open
106 – Ashley Cappen (WW) won by forfeit
113 – Ben Loftis (OC) pinned Raelyn Wilson (WW), 1:48
120 – Miguel Hernandez (OC) won by forfeit
126 – Trenton Arlt (OC) won by forfeit
132 – Both open
138 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit
145 – Both open
152 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Tavis Uhing (OC), 2:53
Plattsmouth 45, South Sioux City 29
The Blue Devils scored extra points during the evening with pins, technical falls and major decisions. The dual also featured eight exhibition matches between Plattsmouth and South Sioux City.
106 – Juan Reyes (SSC) pinned Eli Bachman (PLT), 1:29
113 – Brandon Franklin (PLT) pinned Adan Abdullahi (SSC), 1:08
120 – Nicholas Rogge (SSC) tech fall Evan Kindelin (PLT), 20-5 (5:58)
126 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) pinned Angel Cisneros (SSC), 1:02
132 – Elijah Dix (PLT) tech fall Helmer Garcia (SSC), 16-0 (6:00)
138 – Mohamed Sidow (SSC) dec. Dominic Cherek (PLT), 13-8
145 – Caleb Berg (SSC) dec. Dominic Vercellino (PLT), 11-10
152 – Matthew Mason (PLT) pinned Davis Lopez (SSC), 0:47
160 – Josh Adkins (PLT) won by forfeit
170 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) won by forfeit
182 – Caleb Kriens (SSC) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT), 2:53
195 – Caleb Adkins (PLT) maj. dec. Nicholas Limon (SSC), 16-6
220 – Christopher Olivarez (SSC) pinned Eli Michel (PLT), 1:46
285 – Ben Yoder (PLT) pinned Mwamba Ngeleka (SSC), 2:53
Exhibition: Parker Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Andres Rodriguez Padilla (SSC), 1:39
Exhibition: Logan Wooten (PLT) pinned Julio Lopez (SSC), 0:23
Exhibition: Christopher Villicana (SSC) maj. dec. Logan Betts (PLT), 13-4
Exhibition: Julio Lopez (SSC) pinned Hayden Coleman (PLT), 0:29
Exhibition: Connor Barry (PLT) maj. dec. Jesse Hernandez (SSC), 13-0
Exhibition: Chance Larsen (PLT) dec. Titus Jensen (SSC), 6-4
Exhibition: Bryce Neuin (PLT) pinned Titus Jensen (SSC), 1:48
Exhibition: Kolyn Touney (SSC) pinned Logan Betts (PLT), 0:54
Elkhorn 42, Conestoga 39
Elkhorn edged the Cougars under the spotlight in the CHS gym. The Antlers took advantage of four victories by forfeit to win by three points.
220 – Gage Totilas (CHS) won by forfeit
285 – Hamed Syed (ELK) pinned Malakai Jones (CHS), 0:27
106 – Asher Koehnen (CHS) won by forfeit
113 – Gavin Ienn (ELK) won by forfeit
120 – Landon Karre (ELK) won by forfeit
126 – Ethan Avidano (CHS) pinned Nick Branch (ELK), 3:09
132 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) pinned Alden Mays (ELK), 0:41
138 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Nolan Ienn (ELK), 1:54
145 – Cameron Williams (CHS) pinned Kade Beguin (ELK), 1:37
152 – Mike Hart (ELK) pinned Carter Plowman (CHS), 0:50
160 – Lucas Anderson (CHS) dec. Sean Stara (ELK), 9-6
170 – Mason Villwok (ELK) won by forfeit
182 – Brody Schmielau (ELK) pinned Jabari Parsons (CHS), 0:12
195 – Dominik Rivera (ELK) won by forfeit
Exhibition: Hunter Grosskop (ELK) pinned Destiny Epp (CHS), 0:32
Exhibition: Noah Heinrich (ELK) pinned Jacob Landon (CHS), 1:25
Milford 66, Louisville 12
Milford hosted the Lions for a dual that featured bouts at eight weight classes. Garron Bragg and Nick McCaul scored points for Louisville during the evening.
120 – Garron Bragg (LOU) won by forfeit
126 – Nick McCaul (LOU) won by forfeit
132 – Konner Schluckebier (MIL) pinned Niklas Sorensen (LOU), 3:20
138 – Eli Vondra (MIL) pinned Brock Hudson (LOU), 2:51
145 – Jack Chapman (MIL) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 0:37
152 – Trent Stauffer (MIL) won by forfeit
160 – Carter Springer (MIL) pinned Cody Gray (LOU), 1:31
170 – Christopher Scdoris (MIL) pinned Reed Toelle (LOU), 0:49
182 – Thomas Vance (MIL) pinned Jake Wood (LOU), 0:28
195 – Ethan Buchli (MIL) won by forfeit
220 – Hunter Oborny (MIL) pinned Nash Callahan (LOU), 3:09
285 – Lorenzo Temple (MIL) pinned Tommy Krejci (LOU), 1:37
106 – Both open
113 – Conner Kohout (MIL) won by forfeit
