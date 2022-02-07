Cass County wrestlers compete at districts

Girls from Conestoga, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water battled opponents from across the state this past weekend at district tournaments.

District A-1 Meet

Conestoga, Louisville and Plattsmouth athletes traveled to Nebraska City for the District A-1 Meet. Action took place Friday and Saturday in the NCHS gym. The top three finishers in each weight class qualified for the state tournament.

Conestoga captured sixth place in team standings with 59.5 points. The Cougars edged Omaha North by two points and Millard West by 5.5 points for a spot in the top six. Louisville collected 12th place with 48 points and Plattsmouth placed 16th with 28 points.

Kylee Plowman and Emory Trofholz secured state berths for Conestoga. Plowman (35-6) captured second place at 114 pounds. She posted two pins and one technical fall to reach the title match. Plattsmouth’s Zoey Barber (25-2) stopped Plowman in the first-place bout.

Trofholz (27-8) earned a spot in the 126-pound championship contest. She pinned her first three opponents in 1:45, 1:27 and 1:46. Nebraska City’s Pacie Lee (28-4) won the title bout.

Angelina Flores and Morgan Hensch reached the consolation semifinals of their weight classes. Flores (8-8) collected three pins during her appearance at 120 pounds, and Hensch (29-13) posted a pair of pins in her appearance at 132 pounds.

Payton Thiele and Daysha Jones captured state tickets for Louisville. Thiele (25-6) motored through the 100-pound bracket with four straight victories. She defeated Nebraska City’s Azaria Ruby (23-7) by a 9-3 margin in the title match.

Jones captured second place at 152 pounds. Jones (28-8) pinned her first two opponents to reach the championship bout against La’Nie Green of Omaha North. Green (27-5) won the match in the second period.

Catalina Jones advanced to the consolation semifinals for the Lions. Jones (23-6) posted one major decision at the tournament.

Zoey Barber and Grace Stonner represented Plattsmouth at districts. Barber (25-2) advanced to state with a championship effort at 114 pounds. All three of her pins came against opponents who had won 20 or more matches this season.

Stonner ended her campaign 7-14 at 145 pounds. She defeated Millard West’s Mason Klein at the tournament.

Team Results

Norfolk 96.5, Schuyler 95, Fremont 74, Chadron 71.5, Nebraska City 71, Conestoga 59.5, Omaha North 57.5, Millard West 54, Yutan 53.5, Ralston 53, Wahoo 52, Louisville 48, Millard South 45, Omaha Central 37, Beatrice 35, Plattsmouth 28, Scribner-Snyder 26, Omaha Bryan 24, Valentine 13, Falls City 7, Elgin Public/Pope John 4, Omaha Benson 3, Waverly 3, Chase County 0, Malcolm 0

Conestoga Results

114 – Kylee Plowman (2nd, state qualifier)

Pinned May Win (OBN) 0:33, pinned Morgan Maschmann (BEA) 1:35, tech fall Courtney Briones (SCH) 15-0 (1:53), pinned by Zoey Barber (PLT) 3:10

120 – Angelina Flores

Pinned Saw Mo (OCN) 1:34, pinned by Alexis Pehrson (YUT) 2:40, pinned Jaina Chlopek (MSO) 2:20, pinned Rylee Packett (NCY) 2:19, pinned by Nevaeh Hascall (MLW) 4:46

126 – Emory Trofholz (2nd, state qualifier)

Pinned Jamirrah Clark (OMN) 1:45, pinned Kimberly Vicente-Gonzalez (FRE) 1:27, pinned Victoria Maxey (NFR) 1:46, pinned by Pacie Lee (NCY) 2:12

132 – Morgan Hensch

Pinned by Fia Rasmussen (CHD) 4:39, pinned Sugei Rivera (OBR) 4:31, pinned Allison Isaacson (MSO) 1:23, pinned by Rylee Hoppe (NFR) 2:55

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (1st, state qualifier)

Pinned Divina Torres (NFR) 4:36, maj. dec. Alsafa Alkhalil (OCN) 13-1, dec. Autumn Bartlett (BEA) 10-3, dec. Azaria Ruby (NCY) 9-3

145 – Catalina Jones

Maj. dec. Kayla Bobeldyke (NFR) 17-4, pinned by Angelean Rose (OCN) 1:01, pinned by Sheccid Vallin (FRE) 4:02

152 – Daysha Jones (2nd, state qualifier)

Pinned Mellissa Smith (OMN) 4:31, pinned Angela Velasquez (SCH) 5:23, pinned by La’Nie Green (OMN) 3:35

Plattsmouth Results

114 – Zoey Barber (1st, state qualifier)

Pinned Rylee Stracke (NCY) 3:27, pinned Jazmin Haller (NFR) 1:31, pinned Kylee Plowman (CHS) 3:10

145 – Grace Stonner

Pinned by Kayla Bobeldyke (NFR) 0:51, dec. Mason Klein (MLW) 7-4, pinned by Sheccid Vallin (FRE) 2:34

District A-4 Meet

Weeping Water athletes traveled to Amherst for action in the District A-4 Meet on Friday and Saturday. The top three finishers in each weight classes qualified for the state tournament.

The Indians tied Grand Island Northwest for fifth place in team standings with 53 points. Both schools edged Omaha Westside (52), O’Neill (50) and Omaha Skutt (48) in the team race.

Raelyn Wilson and Libby Sutton each won district championships for Weeping Water. Both athletes earned state berths with their efforts.

Wilson upped her season mark to 37-4 with a first-place run at 107 pounds. She pinned Michaela Bivainis of Amherst (18-7) in 3:04 and defeated Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Lily Gomez (13-6) by an 8-4 margin.

Sutton (45-5) pinned her first two opponents in the second period before meeting Bellevue East’s Daleeanna Bulanda (20-14) in the title match. She claimed the gold medal with a 6-1 victory.

Riley Hohn (25-8) captured fourth place at 100 pounds. She produced a pair of pins at the tournament. Dakota Reiman (120 pounds), Taylor Miller (138) and Bridget Murdoch (165) ended their seasons at their weight classes for Weeping Water.

Team Results

Grand Island 139, Aurora 88, Amherst 64, Bellevue East 60, Grand Island Northwest 53, Weeping Water 53, Omaha Westside 52, O’Neill 50, Omaha Skutt 48, Stanton 42, Columbus 38, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 32, Johnson County Central 31, Ord 27, Arcadia-Loup City 22, Crete 21, Boone Central 19, Adams Central 13, St. Paul 7, Fullerton 4, Ravenna 0, Superior 0, Wilber-Clatonia 0, Wisner-Pilger 0

Weeping Water Results

100 – Riley Hohn (4th)

Pinned Caiti Campbell (COL) 2:31, pinned by Sandra Gutierrez (GRI) 5:50, pinned Arya Erickson (SHS) no time given, dec. by Lucie Rougean (JCC) 3-0

107 – Raelyn Wilson (1st, state qualifier)

Pinned Michaela Bivainis (AMH) 3:04, dec. Lily Gomez (RCBH) 8-4

120 – Dakota Reiman

Pinned by Taleah Thomas (AMH) 3:35, maj. dec. by Elise Curtis (BVE) 9-1

132 – Libby Sutton (1st, state qualifier)

Pinned Grace Wioskowski (ADC) 4:37, pinned Le Nelson (CRT) 3:36, dec. Daleeanna Bulanda (BVE) 6-1

138 – Taylor Miller

Pinned by Koryn Kline (OHS) 0:41, dec. by Alicia Lopez Alvia (CRT) 4-1

165 – Bridget Murdoch

Pinned by Lauren Sladek (STP) 1:52, pinned by Meghan Hixon (GRI) 1:56

