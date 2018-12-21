Try 1 month for 99¢
Three Cass County wrestling teams earned victories this week in duals against area opponents.

Louisville 53, H-TR-S/PC 12

Louisville dominated Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City Tuesday night in the LHS gym. Brady Knott, Nash Callahan, Chris Williams, Brock Hudson, Kyler Jones, Blake Dickey, Reed Toelle, Wil Essex and Dylan Jones all posted points for the Lions.

182 – Brady Knott (L) pinned Quirin Stecher (HTRS), 0:43

195 – Nash Callahan (L) pinned Aiden Worthey (HTRS), 3:13

220 – Both open

285 – Chris Williams (L) won by forfeit

106 – Both open

113 – Brock Hudson (L) won by forfeit

120 – Wyatt Schmit (HTRS) pinned Joel Magill (L), 1:24

126 – Kyler Jones (L) won by forfeit

132 – William Taylor (HTRS) pinned Derian Williams (L), 3:46

138 – Blake Dickey (L) pinned Caleb Werman (HTRS), 0:26

145 – Reed Toelle (L) tech fall Sean Long (HTRS), 17-0 (4:00)

152 – Wil Essex (L) won by forfeit

160 – Both open

170 – Dylan Jones (L) pinned Isaac Bittner (HTRS), 1:25

Conestoga 66, Omaha Gross 12

Conestoga journeyed to Omaha Gross Thursday night for a matchup on the mat. CHS controlled the dual from the opening contest. The team won the first nine weight classes to clinch the victory.

106 – Trace Widler (CHS) dec. Rex Floerchinger (OGR), 10-3

113 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) dec. Jackson Franks (OGR), 8-4

120 – Cesar Sandoval (CHS) won by forfeit

126 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Angelo Nacarelli (OGR), 1:46

132 – Cameron Williams (CHS) pinned Jimmy Cieslik (OGR), 1:30

138 – Jacob Dragon (CHS) pinned Cole Paladino (OGR), 1:21

145 – Brody Hassler (CHS) won by forfeit

152 – Jaemes Plowman (CHS) won by forfeit

160 – Justin Pick (CHS) pinned Tim Bartz (OGR), 0:17

170 – Brandon Kabourek (OGR) pinned Dillon Leffler (CHS), 4:23

182 – Owen Snipes (CHS) pinned Isaac Martinez (OGR), 2:49

195 – Hunter Thonen (CHS) pinned Chase Bauer (OGR), 0:47

220 – Zach Klein (CHS) won by forfeit

285 – Gio Gomez (OGR) won by forfeit

Plattsmouth 51, Glenwood 30

Plattsmouth crossed the Missouri River for a battle with the Rams Thursday night. The Blue Devils collected the victory with five pins, one decision and three victories by forfeit.

170 – Jayden Wooten (P) pinned Mason Grafenstine (G), 3:24

182 – Brett Mower (G) pinned Truett Giles (P), 1:18

195 – Cole Mayberry (G) pinned Drake Rader (P), 1:56

220 – Devin Pfeifer (P) pinned Logan Fornoff (G), 4:22

285 – Trevor Nielsen (P) pinned Hunter Haggstrom (G), 1:43

106 – Dalton Bell (G) pinned Cael Nielsen (P), 1:10

113 – Dominic Cherek (P) won by forfeit

120 – Josh Adkins (P) won by forfeit

126 – Chance Taylor (P) won by forfeit

132 – Brock Bashus (P) dec. Ryker Case (G), 2-0

138 – Josh Colgrove (P) pinned Andrew Gill (G), 5:16

145 – Zach Nielsen (P) pinned Michael Radford (G), 4:42

152 – Juan Sherry (G) pinned Caleb Laney (P), 4:41

160 – Nick Gill (G) won by forfeit

