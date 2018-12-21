Three Cass County wrestling teams earned victories this week in duals against area opponents.
Louisville 53, H-TR-S/PC 12
Louisville dominated Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City Tuesday night in the LHS gym. Brady Knott, Nash Callahan, Chris Williams, Brock Hudson, Kyler Jones, Blake Dickey, Reed Toelle, Wil Essex and Dylan Jones all posted points for the Lions.
182 – Brady Knott (L) pinned Quirin Stecher (HTRS), 0:43
195 – Nash Callahan (L) pinned Aiden Worthey (HTRS), 3:13
220 – Both open
285 – Chris Williams (L) won by forfeit
106 – Both open
113 – Brock Hudson (L) won by forfeit
120 – Wyatt Schmit (HTRS) pinned Joel Magill (L), 1:24
126 – Kyler Jones (L) won by forfeit
132 – William Taylor (HTRS) pinned Derian Williams (L), 3:46
138 – Blake Dickey (L) pinned Caleb Werman (HTRS), 0:26
145 – Reed Toelle (L) tech fall Sean Long (HTRS), 17-0 (4:00)
152 – Wil Essex (L) won by forfeit
160 – Both open
170 – Dylan Jones (L) pinned Isaac Bittner (HTRS), 1:25
Conestoga 66, Omaha Gross 12
Conestoga journeyed to Omaha Gross Thursday night for a matchup on the mat. CHS controlled the dual from the opening contest. The team won the first nine weight classes to clinch the victory.
106 – Trace Widler (CHS) dec. Rex Floerchinger (OGR), 10-3
113 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) dec. Jackson Franks (OGR), 8-4
120 – Cesar Sandoval (CHS) won by forfeit
126 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Angelo Nacarelli (OGR), 1:46
132 – Cameron Williams (CHS) pinned Jimmy Cieslik (OGR), 1:30
138 – Jacob Dragon (CHS) pinned Cole Paladino (OGR), 1:21
145 – Brody Hassler (CHS) won by forfeit
152 – Jaemes Plowman (CHS) won by forfeit
160 – Justin Pick (CHS) pinned Tim Bartz (OGR), 0:17
170 – Brandon Kabourek (OGR) pinned Dillon Leffler (CHS), 4:23
182 – Owen Snipes (CHS) pinned Isaac Martinez (OGR), 2:49
195 – Hunter Thonen (CHS) pinned Chase Bauer (OGR), 0:47
220 – Zach Klein (CHS) won by forfeit
285 – Gio Gomez (OGR) won by forfeit
Plattsmouth 51, Glenwood 30
Plattsmouth crossed the Missouri River for a battle with the Rams Thursday night. The Blue Devils collected the victory with five pins, one decision and three victories by forfeit.
170 – Jayden Wooten (P) pinned Mason Grafenstine (G), 3:24
182 – Brett Mower (G) pinned Truett Giles (P), 1:18
195 – Cole Mayberry (G) pinned Drake Rader (P), 1:56
220 – Devin Pfeifer (P) pinned Logan Fornoff (G), 4:22
285 – Trevor Nielsen (P) pinned Hunter Haggstrom (G), 1:43
106 – Dalton Bell (G) pinned Cael Nielsen (P), 1:10
113 – Dominic Cherek (P) won by forfeit
120 – Josh Adkins (P) won by forfeit
126 – Chance Taylor (P) won by forfeit
132 – Brock Bashus (P) dec. Ryker Case (G), 2-0
138 – Josh Colgrove (P) pinned Andrew Gill (G), 5:16
145 – Zach Nielsen (P) pinned Michael Radford (G), 4:42
152 – Juan Sherry (G) pinned Caleb Laney (P), 4:41
160 – Nick Gill (G) won by forfeit