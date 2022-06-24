Cass, Weeping Water athletes square off on softball diamond

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water and Cass met under the stars Thursday during a late-night game on the softball diamond.

Weeping Water enjoyed a bright outcome with a solar-system-sized offense against the Wildcats.

The Indians defeated Cass 12-1 in the 18-and-under matchup. The teams met in the third game of a Southeast Nebraska Girls Softball League triangular at Weeping Water.

Weeping Water went ahead in the Cass County contest with three runs in the bottom of the first. Kiera Brack reached first base on an error and Zoe Houston followed with an infield single. Brack raced home on Reba Wilson’s run-scoring single to right field, and Houston made it 2-0 on Keatyn Harrah’s RBI infield grounder.

Lauren Harms helped the Indians establish a 3-0 lead with her work at the plate. She drilled an infield single that drove in Harrah.

Cass struck back with a solo run in the top of the second. Megan Gissler reached on an infield error and moved to third base on consecutive wild pitches. Daysha Jones knocked an infield single with one out. Gissler sprinted to home plate and slid in safely just before the throw could reach her.

The Indians gained a 5-1 edge in their next turn at the plate. Kallie Brack knocked a one-out single and Taylor Miller reached base on an infield error. Brack scored on an outfield error and wild pitch, and Miller touched the plate on Kiera Brack’s RBI double to right field.

The Wildcats had runners at second and third with no outs in the third, but Weeping Water pitcher Ella Cave kept Cass off the scoreboard. She forced an infield groundout and ended the frame with two straight strikeouts.

Weeping Water sealed the outcome with seven runs in the bottom half of the third. Brooklyn Rathe, Harms, Natania French, Cave, Kallie Brack, Miller and Kiera Brack scored for the team. Cave collected a two-run single in the inning and Harms, Miller and Kiera Brack each drove in one run.

Harms helped Weeping Water with two singles, two RBI and one run. Kiera Brack reached base on one single, one double and one error and scored once, and Miller scored twice after reaching base on one double and one error.

Houston scored once after reaching on one single and one error, Wilson had one single and one RBI and Harrah pocketed one single, one RBI and one run. Rathe walked and scored once and French scored once after reaching on one single and one error.

Cave drove in two runs, tallied one single and scored once. Kallie Brack helped the team by scoring twice after one single and one hit-by-pitch, and Kaylea McCaulley gave the Indians defensive help with several plays during the game.

Jones, Ella Aaberg and MacKaylee Madsen each posted one single for Cass. Piper Meisinger drew one walk and Gissler scored once after reaching on an error.

Cave allowed three hits and had five strikeouts in her three innings in the circle. Kiera Brack retired the side in order with one strikeout in her relief appearance.

Weeping Water will resume the season in the league tournament June 27-30 at Pawnee City. Cass was not listed on the final tournament bracket.

Second-seeded Weeping Water will play seventh-seeded Lincoln Chaos at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Pawnee City. The winner will play in the second round at 7:30 p.m. that evening.

Cass 010 0 – 1 3 5

Weeping Water 327 x – 12 10 1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.