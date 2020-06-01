Cave captures prestigious state wrestling honor

The Guy Mytty Award is named for former Tekamah-Herman wrestling coach Guy Mytty, who led the Tigers for 23 years before passing away of a heart attack at age 46. Mytty’s teams won four state championships, 16 district titles and 19 conference crowns. Tekamah-Herman had 12 state champions, 34 state finalists, 76 state medalists and 176 state qualifiers during his tenure.

Mytty’s family wanted to honor his legacy and created a senior award in 1994. They worked with the NSWCA to recognize one outstanding wrestler from each of the state’s four wrestling classifications each year. The Nebraska Coaches Association developed a similar award in Mytty’s name to honor exceptional wrestling coaches in 1995.

Cave finished his Weeping Water wrestling career with a school-best 178 victories. He won 40 or more matches in each of his final three seasons with the program. He went 42-15 as a sophomore, 56-4 as a junior and 52-3 this past winter.

Cave claimed second place in the state as a junior and squared off in a rematch with Overton’s Kien Martin this season. He defeated Martin 6-5 in three overtimes to become the tenth Weeping Water student to win a state crown.

Cave signed a letter of intent in April to wrestle at York College. He said he was looking forward to competing for the Panthers.