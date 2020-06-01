Cave captures prestigious state wrestling honor

WEEPING WATER – Marcus Cave collected a state championship on the wrestling mat for Weeping Water during a stellar senior season.
He learned Thursday that he had captured one of the most prestigious wrestling honors in Nebraska for his work.
Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Chief Executive Officer Norm Manstedt announced that Cave had been selected for the Guy Mytty Senior Award for Class D. The NSWCA selects only one senior from each class for the award each year.
Weeping Water head coach Jeremy Strong said he was thrilled to learn Cave had earned the honor. Cave became the first Weeping Water student to claim the award since three-time state champion Kyle Sorensen won it 17 years ago. Strong said he was happy to see Cave’s commitment to the sport pay off in a significant way.
“Most people don’t realize how big of an honor this award actually is,” Strong said. “Weeping Water’s last recipient of the Guy Mytty Award was Kyle Sorensen in 2003. That is special company to be in for sure. I am super proud of Marcus! He is very deserving.”
Cave will receive his honor at the 39th annual NSWCA Hall of Fame Banquet on Saturday, Nov. 21. He will be one of four students to attend the ceremony. Other recipients include Isaac Trumble of Millard South (Class A), Grady Griess of Grand Island Northwest (Class B) and Gage Krolikowski of Valentine (Class C).
The Guy Mytty Award is named for former Tekamah-Herman wrestling coach Guy Mytty, who led the Tigers for 23 years before passing away of a heart attack at age 46. Mytty’s teams won four state championships, 16 district titles and 19 conference crowns. Tekamah-Herman had 12 state champions, 34 state finalists, 76 state medalists and 176 state qualifiers during his tenure.
Mytty’s family wanted to honor his legacy and created a senior award in 1994. They worked with the NSWCA to recognize one outstanding wrestler from each of the state’s four wrestling classifications each year. The Nebraska Coaches Association developed a similar award in Mytty’s name to honor exceptional wrestling coaches in 1995.
Cave finished his Weeping Water wrestling career with a school-best 178 victories. He won 40 or more matches in each of his final three seasons with the program. He went 42-15 as a sophomore, 56-4 as a junior and 52-3 this past winter.
Cave claimed second place in the state as a junior and squared off in a rematch with Overton’s Kien Martin this season. He defeated Martin 6-5 in three overtimes to become the tenth Weeping Water student to win a state crown.
Cave signed a letter of intent in April to wrestle at York College. He said he was looking forward to competing for the Panthers.
“I feel really good about my decision,” Cave said. “There were some places out of state that I had offers from, but I wanted to stay closer to home and wrestle for a great program like York. I really like the coaching staff and I think they can help me continue to improve. It’s going to be a great place to go to school.”
Cave will major in education at York College. He is planning to become a high school history teacher after earning his college diploma.
Cave has participated in choir, football, wrestling, track and field, school musical and the Big Pal program during his time at Weeping Water. He has earned East Central Nebraska Conference awards in both choir and wrestling and was one of six students to collect the Weeping Water 12-Sport Award in May.
Strong said the Guy Mytty Senior Award was a rewarding finish to Cave’s high school career.
“Marcus worked hard to put himself in this position,” Strong said. “He embodied the words ‘commitment’ and ‘dedication’ to the sport of wrestling and his craft. He did not need a lot of motivation from his coaches, it came from within. Marcus was a joy to coach and will be greatly missed.”
