Cave claims state crown for Weeping Water

OMAHA – Marcus Cave used relentless pursuit to reach the pinnacle of the high school wrestling profession Saturday afternoon.
The Weeping Water senior earned a state championship with a dramatic victory in the Class D State Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Cave defeated Overton senior Kien Martin 6-5 in three overtimes to win the 285-pound bracket. He became the tenth Weeping Water student to claim a state crown and the first since Hadley McDaniel’s triumph in 2015.
“This means everything to me,” Cave said. “I’ve always wanted to become a state champion, and to have that come true is such a great feeling. It’s very exciting.”
Weeping Water head coach Jeremy Strong said the Indians included “relentless pursuit” as part of the primary motivational phrase for the 2019-20 season. He said those two words were a main reason why Cave ended up number one on the state mat.
“That embodies Marcus and everything he stands for,” Strong said. “He does everything with relentless pursuit and he’s such a great competitor. It’s really exciting to see him earn this state championship. He definitely deserves it.”
Cave set up a chance to win a championship with his work Thursday and Friday. He pinned Kimball’s Stephen Bateman in 1:40 in the first round and pinned Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer in 0:27 in the quarterfinals. He then dominated Kyle Pickhinke of Howells-Dodge in Friday night’s semifinals. He pinned Pickhinke in 0:51 to reach the state title match for the second straight year.
“I wanted to get it done quickly and be able to win a championship,” Cave said on Friday night. “That’s been my whole goal.”
Martin survived a semifinal challenge from Arapahoe’s Levi Kerner to create a rematch of last year’s title bout. The 2019 contest between Cave and Martin featured a down-to-the-wire ending. Martin used a late takedown in overtime to edge Cave 6-4 and become Overton’s first state champion.
Strong said Cave didn’t let that sour ending affect him in a negative way. Instead, he used it as motivation for the past 364 days of work.
“That was something that really spurred Marcus for the entire offseason and this season,” Strong said. “He spent time wrestling in the spring and summer and when he came in this season he was ready to go. He’s had this date circled on his calendar for a long time. This is exactly where he wanted to be.”
“Getting a chance to wrestle Kien again was what I was hoping for,” Cave said. “I knew I had to give it everything I had, but this is what I wanted.”
Top-ranked Martin (32-2) controlled the first 30 seconds against second-ranked Cave. He forced Cave to the mat and built a 4-0 lead. Cave collected one point for an escape and sliced the gap to 4-3 with a critical takedown.
Strong said he and assistant coach Charlie Cover felt Cave had the ability to erase the four-point deficit after the initial wave of moves by Martin.
“It’s actually been familiar territory,” Strong said. “Marcus has pinned a lot of guys this year but he’s been down before too, and I think those moments helped him today. He knew that there was a lot of time left in the match and he kept working at getting points.
“Getting that takedown near the end of the first period was huge for us. That was something that kept things close.”
The score remained 4-3 after the second period and Cave chose the down position to start period three. Martin rode him for most of the final two minutes before he was called for an illegal hold with less than ten seconds left. That changed the score to 4-4 and forced overtime.
Everyone in the audience turned their attention to the Class D mat as the three other championship matches wrapped up. The seniors went scoreless in the first overtime and Martin held Cave down to the mat during the second overtime. Cave then turned Martin on his back with 24 seconds left in the third period and collected two points.
Martin was able to get a late escape to make it 6-5, but he was unable to keep the match going as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
Cave raised both arms in triumph and pointed to a loud crowd of Weeping Water supporters in the audience. He then prepared to hug Strong near the edge of the mat but instead flipped him on his back as 8,000 people roared. Cave, Strong and Cover all smiled at the unique championship celebration.
“That’s one of my favorite moves, but I’d never be able to use that move against Kien. He’s just too good,” Cave said. “I’ve gotten a lot of pins with that move this year and I thought I might as well give it a try there. It was fun.”
Cave (52-3) became the fourth Weeping Water wrestler in the past decade to win a state title. Tyler Blevins (2011), Reed Kraeger (2013) and McDaniel (2015) were the school’s other recent winners.
Rex Schreiner (1980), Terry Harms (1995), Trapper Cave (1995), David Holt (2000), Craig Brack (2000) and Kyle Sorensen (2000, 2002, 2003) have also earned state championships for Weeping Water.
Cave finished his career as a three-time state qualifier and two-time finalist. He collected his third straight season with 40 or more victories. He went 42-15 as a sophomore, 56-4 as a junior and 52-3 this year.
“Being able to see Marcus achieve this is really exciting because he’s put in so much work,” Strong said. “I’m proud of him for what he’s done to get to this spot.”