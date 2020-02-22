Cave claims state crown for Weeping Water

“It’s actually been familiar territory,” Strong said. “Marcus has pinned a lot of guys this year but he’s been down before too, and I think those moments helped him today. He knew that there was a lot of time left in the match and he kept working at getting points.

“Getting that takedown near the end of the first period was huge for us. That was something that kept things close.”

The score remained 4-3 after the second period and Cave chose the down position to start period three. Martin rode him for most of the final two minutes before he was called for an illegal hold with less than ten seconds left. That changed the score to 4-4 and forced overtime.

Everyone in the audience turned their attention to the Class D mat as the three other championship matches wrapped up. The seniors went scoreless in the first overtime and Martin held Cave down to the mat during the second overtime. Cave then turned Martin on his back with 24 seconds left in the third period and collected two points.

Martin was able to get a late escape to make it 6-5, but he was unable to keep the match going as the final seconds ticked off the clock.