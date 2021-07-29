Cave competes in All-Star hoops game

LINCOLN – Grace Cave unearthed dozens of gem-studded moments for Weeping Water during a championship career at the school.

She was able to represent the community again Monday night in a game filled with diamond-level talent.

Cave competed in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Girls Basketball Game at Lincoln North Star. She was one of 22 players from across Nebraska who attended the event. Girls from schools of all classification sizes shared the court in the statewide contest.

Cave played for the Red Team in the game. Kelly Cooksley of Broken Bow was head coach and Jeff Rump of Lincoln Southwest was assistant coach. Cave’s teammates were Maddie Portwine of York, Kali Staples of Broken Bow, Boston Boucher of Wood River, Kate Dilsaver of Lincoln Southwest, Gracie Haneborg of North Platte, Mak Hatcliff of Beatrice, Sidney Swanson of West Point-Beemer, Samantha Moore of Mullen, Brianna Stai of Norris and Alexis Markowski of Lincoln Pius X.

Cave enjoyed support from one of the loudest cheering sections in the Lincoln North Star gym. Many of her future University of Nebraska-Omaha teammates watched her play during the evening.