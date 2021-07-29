Cave competes in All-Star hoops game

LINCOLN – Grace Cave unearthed dozens of gem-studded moments for Weeping Water during a championship career at the school.
She was able to represent the community again Monday night in a game filled with diamond-level talent.
Cave competed in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Girls Basketball Game at Lincoln North Star. She was one of 22 players from across Nebraska who attended the event. Girls from schools of all classification sizes shared the court in the statewide contest.
Cave played for the Red Team in the game. Kelly Cooksley of Broken Bow was head coach and Jeff Rump of Lincoln Southwest was assistant coach. Cave’s teammates were Maddie Portwine of York, Kali Staples of Broken Bow, Boston Boucher of Wood River, Kate Dilsaver of Lincoln Southwest, Gracie Haneborg of North Platte, Mak Hatcliff of Beatrice, Sidney Swanson of West Point-Beemer, Samantha Moore of Mullen, Brianna Stai of Norris and Alexis Markowski of Lincoln Pius X.
Cave enjoyed support from one of the loudest cheering sections in the Lincoln North Star gym. Many of her future University of Nebraska-Omaha teammates watched her play during the evening.
NCA officials invited Cave to compete in the game after she finished her basketball career at Weeping Water. She became Weeping Water’s all-time leading career scorer with 2,074 points. She also compiled 448 assists, 418 steals, 575 rebounds and 113 blocks over the past four years.
Cave ended this past season with 622 points, 157 rebounds, 143 assists, 91 steals and 27 blocks. She helped the Indians claim the program’s first state championship with a 40-39 victory over Pleasanton.
Cave was an Honor Roll student who earned the 2021 Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award this past year. She participated in volleyball, softball, track and field, band, choir and school musical at Weeping Water.