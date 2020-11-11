Cave signs to play basketball at UNO

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water senior Grace Cave has been a comet on the court through her entire high school career.

She will bring those bright basketball skills to the University of Nebraska-Omaha next season.

Cave signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning to play for the Mavericks. She gave a verbal commitment to UNO during her junior season and wrote her name on official documents on Veterans Day. She said she was happy to have the opportunity to compete for the NCAA Division I program.

“It just felt like home,” Cave said. “It was close to home and close to all of the people who have supported me. I’ve been blessed to have a lot of support from everyone in the community.”

WWHS head coach Joel Haveman said he was pleased to see Cave receive recognition for her abilities on the basketball court. Cave has vaulted either to or near the top of the school leaderboard in many statistical categories. She has collected 1,452 points, 305 assists, 418 rebounds, 327 steals and 86 blocks in her first three years with the Indians.