Cave to wrestle at York College

“He’s an outstanding young man and I love his competitiveness,” Mattox said. “He really impressed me by coming back from that loss in the state championship match and beating the same opponent for this year’s state title. That showed me a lot about his mental toughness and character.

“I see a lot of potential for him as a college wrestler. I’m very excited he picked us as the place he wanted to continue his career at.”

Cave finished his WWHS career with a school-best 178 victories. He said a large part of that success stemmed from his improvement in the cerebral side of the sport.

“When I was a freshman and sophomore I went out there and tried to be as physical as possible, but I didn’t wrestle very smart matches some of the time,” Cave said. “These past couple of years I’ve been a lot smarter out there. I’ve tried to calm down and focus on what I need to do as far as technique and strategy to win, because those are things that are huge when you’re wrestling really good opponents.

“That’s something that has helped me a lot. I’ve gotten a lot better at that part of wrestling.”