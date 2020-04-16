Cave to wrestle at York College

WEEPING WATER – Marcus Cave spent many hours in Weeping Water’s wrestling room perfecting his craft during his high school years.
That dedication paid off Wednesday afternoon in the form of a college signing ceremony.
Cave signed a letter of intent to continue his wrestling career at York College. The Panthers compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and are members of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. The KCAC includes schools from Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri.
Cave said he was excited about having an opportunity to wrestle for the Panthers.
“I feel really good about my decision,” Cave said. “There were some places out of state that I had offers from, but I wanted to stay closer to home and wrestle for a great program like York. I really like the coaching staff and I think they can help me continue to improve. It’s going to be a great place to go to school.”
York College head wrestling coach Chad Mattox said he was thrilled when Cave informed him of his decision. Mattox watched Cave at several state wrestling tournaments and was encouraged about his ability to overcome adversity.
Cave lost to Overton’s Kien Martin 6-4 in overtime of the Class D 285-pound state championship match as a junior. He and Martin squared off in a rematch on the same state stage this past February. Cave defeated Martin 6-5 in three overtimes to become the tenth Weeping Water student to win a state crown.
“He’s an outstanding young man and I love his competitiveness,” Mattox said. “He really impressed me by coming back from that loss in the state championship match and beating the same opponent for this year’s state title. That showed me a lot about his mental toughness and character.
“I see a lot of potential for him as a college wrestler. I’m very excited he picked us as the place he wanted to continue his career at.”
Cave finished his WWHS career with a school-best 178 victories. He said a large part of that success stemmed from his improvement in the cerebral side of the sport.
“When I was a freshman and sophomore I went out there and tried to be as physical as possible, but I didn’t wrestle very smart matches some of the time,” Cave said. “These past couple of years I’ve been a lot smarter out there. I’ve tried to calm down and focus on what I need to do as far as technique and strategy to win, because those are things that are huge when you’re wrestling really good opponents.
“That’s something that has helped me a lot. I’ve gotten a lot better at that part of wrestling.”
Cave won 40 or more matches in each of his final three seasons as an Indian. He went 42-15 as a sophomore, 56-4 as a junior and 52-3 this past year. He became the first WWHS student to win a state wrestling title since Hadley McDaniel’s triumph in 2015.
Cave will major in education at York and is planning to become a high school history teacher. He participated in football, wrestling and track and field at Weeping Water.
WWHS head wrestling coach Jeremy Strong said Cave’s legacy will live on at the school for many years. He felt Cave’s work ethic and dedication would help him enjoy the same type of success in York College’s wrestling room.
“I know a lot of young kids look up to him,” Strong said. “He’s got such a great personality and he works incredibly hard in everything he does. He’s an excellent ambassador for both Weeping Water and the sport of wrestling.”
