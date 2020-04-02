Chappell to play basketball for Doane University

PLATTSMOUTH – Isabella Chappell has made Plattsmouth’s scoreboard light up with her electric play on the basketball court.
She is planning to generate the same type of high-wattage career for Doane University next year.
Chappell announced this week that she had signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the Tigers. The Eastern Midlands Conference honoree said she was excited to continue her career on the Crete campus.
“Basketball brings such a joy to my life, and it’s part of who I am,” Chappell said. “When I received an opportunity to further my basketball career at Doane University, I had a feeling I was going to begin a beautiful journey.
“When I visited Doane, I knew it was the right fit for me. I could picture myself building a bond with the educators, coaches and players that would last a lifetime. One of my biggest dreams has been to play college basketball, and I am blessed to have my dream come true at Doane University.”
Plattsmouth head coach Steve Owens said he believes Chappell will be able to make a positive impact for Doane on both ends of the court.
“I’m excited for her,” Owens said. “She’ll definitely bring a spark to the team defensively. She’ll be able to get a lot of steals for them because she anticipates things really well, and when she gets on a roll she can put down 3-pointers left and right. I think she’s going to be a huge contributor for Doane.”
Owens said Chappell’s work ethic made a difference in her development as a basketball player. She dedicated large amounts of time to improving her shot-making skills during her high school career. That helped her scoring production soar from 34 field goals as a sophomore to 113 this past year.
“She really worked hard on her shooting,” Owens said. “It was really evident late last year that she was going to become a big offensive threat as a senior, because she was starting to knock down a lot of shots then. That came true this year. She gave us such a big spark on offense by making a lot of threes and converting her steals into layups.”
Chappell scored a team-best 258 points and sank 31.6 percent of her field-goal attempts (113-of-358) as a senior. She led the Blue Devils in both 3-pointers (56) and steals (65) and added 31 rebounds, 38 pass deflections and 19 assists.
Chappell ended her Plattsmouth career with 541 points, 100 3-pointers and 144 steals. She was an All-Eastern Midlands Conference honorable mention selection this past season and helped PHS reach the subdistrict tournament title game.
Chappell will be majoring in business administration with a concentration in marketing at Doane. She has earned academic honors at local, conference and state levels and is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient. She has taken part in basketball, track and field and National Honor Society at PHS.
Chappell said she is thankful for the many lifelong lessons she has gained from being a member of Plattsmouth’s basketball program. She said that would help her as she focuses on generating electric outcomes at Doane.
“Over the years, I have realized what I treasure most about playing this sport,” Chappell said. “Not only do I enjoy the competitiveness, I have enjoyed building bonds with my coaches and teammates that are so special to my heart.
“Playing on a team that focuses on strength, courage and honor has made me grow as an individual in tremendous ways, and I am beyond grateful for that.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!