Chappell to play basketball for Doane University

PLATTSMOUTH – Isabella Chappell has made Plattsmouth’s scoreboard light up with her electric play on the basketball court.

She is planning to generate the same type of high-wattage career for Doane University next year.

Chappell announced this week that she had signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the Tigers. The Eastern Midlands Conference honoree said she was excited to continue her career on the Crete campus.

“Basketball brings such a joy to my life, and it’s part of who I am,” Chappell said. “When I received an opportunity to further my basketball career at Doane University, I had a feeling I was going to begin a beautiful journey.

“When I visited Doane, I knew it was the right fit for me. I could picture myself building a bond with the educators, coaches and players that would last a lifetime. One of my biggest dreams has been to play college basketball, and I am blessed to have my dream come true at Doane University.”

Plattsmouth head coach Steve Owens said he believes Chappell will be able to make a positive impact for Doane on both ends of the court.