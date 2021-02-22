Chini, Williams earn medals for Cougars

OMAHA – Cameron Williams and Keaghon Chini sailed into medal-winning harbors this weekend with their work on state tournament mats.

The two Cougars claimed awards at the Class C State Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Williams finished his senior season with a fourth-place medal at 132 pounds, and Chini ended his junior campaign with a sixth-place medal at 126 pounds.

Conestoga head coach Sean Trampe said he was pleased with the way both wrestlers approached their state voyages. Both of their weight brackets were loaded with athletes who had won more than 35 matches during the season.

“Cam Williams and Keaghon Chini navigated their way through two very tough, deep brackets and found themselves on the awards podium Saturday night,” Trampe said. “I can’t say enough about how impressed I am with the way they wrestled through every tough situation they faced in Omaha. Cameron won an overtime match to secure his medal and Keaghon beat two tough wrestlers with his back against the wall in the consolations to earn his.”