CHS boys compete at Ord Holiday Duals

ORD – The Conestoga boys celebrated the end of the calendar year this week with five duals in the central part of the state.

The Cougars squared off with multiple opponents at the Ord Holiday Duals on Friday. Conestoga joined Adams Central, Central City, Grand Island Northwest, Hershey, Ord, Quad County Northeast and Wayne at the tournament.

Conestoga battled Hershey, Quad County Northeast and Central City in pool-play duals at the beginning of the afternoon. The Cougars took down Hershey 54-18 and rolled past Quad County Northeast 60-24. Eventual tournament runner-up Central City stopped Conestoga 57-21 in the final pool-play dual.

The Cougars moved into placement duals against Grand Island Northwest and Wayne. GINW defeated Conestoga 62-18 and CHS edged Wayne 39-36.

Carter Plowman guided Conestoga with a spotless 5-0 mark at 152 pounds. He registered pins in all five of his matches. Gage Totilas finished 4-1 in matches at 220 and 285 pounds for the Cougars.

Grand Island Northwest won the tournament championship with a 5-0 mark. The team defeated Adams Central 84-0, Ord 57-22, Wayne 64-18, Conestoga 62-18 and Central City 50-24.

Conestoga 54, Hershey 18

195 – Trey Rodis (CHS) won by forfeit

220 – Both open

285 – Gage Totilas (CHS) pinned Charlie Koch (HRS), 0:37

106 – Evan Morrical (CHS) won by forfeit

113 – Jarrett Vanarsdall (HRS) pinned Calum Jeys (CHS), 1:42

120 – Ethan Elliott (HRS) pinned Jace Thomas (CHS), 0:50

126 – Keltin Vanarsdall (HRS) pinned Logan Christensen (CHS), 0:35

132 – James Kansteiner (CHS) pinned Brodey Hund (HRS), 1:28

138 – Collin Dufault (CHS) won by forfeit

145 – Ethan Avidano (CHS) pinned Landon Farmer (HRS), 2:39

152 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Rhodee Hill (HRS), 0:33

160 – Lucas Anderson (CHS) pinned Jaydon Parker (HRS), 0:36

170 – Mason Serkiz (CHS) won by forfeit

182 – Both open

Conestoga 60, Quad County Northeast 24

220 – Kolby Casey (QCN) pinned Gage Totilas (CHS), 2:53

285 – Lance Stange (QCN) won by forfeit

106 – Ethan Gregory (QCN) pinned Evan Morrical (CHS), 4:56

113 – Calum Jeys (CHS) won by forfeit

120 – Jace Thomas (CHS) won by forfeit

126 – Logan Christensen (CHS) won by forfeit

132 – James Kansteiner (CHS) pinned Carter Olson (QCN), 3:29

138 – Ethan Avidano (CHS) pinned Bryson Eledge (QCN), 0:53

145 – Scott Dufault (CHS) pinned Brayden Worlein (QCN), 0:22

152 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Gavin Wortman (QCN), 3:21

160 – Lucas Anderson (CHS) pinned Gage Jensen (QCN), 0:30

170 – Mason Serkiz (CHS) pinned Justin Backer (QCN), 2:44

182 – Ajay Gubbels (QCN) won by forfeit

195 – Trey Rodis (CHS) won by forfeit

Central City 57, Conestoga 21

106 – Dalton Lovejoy (CCN) pinned Evan Morrical (CHS), 1:15

113 – Dylan Lovejoy (CCN) pinned Calum Jeys (CHS), 1:44

120 – Parker Zikmund (CCN) pinned Jace Thomas (CHS), 1:42

126 – Degan Elton (CCN) pinned Logan Christensen (CHS), 1:09

132 – Tristan Burbach (CCN) dec. James Kansteiner (CHS), 5-1

138 – Brandon Fye (CCN) pinned Ethan Avidano (CHS), 3:31

145 – Scott Dufault (CHS) pinned Isaiah Davis (CCN), 1:12

152 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Grant Nielson (CCN), 1:07

160 – Bryce Kunz (CCN) pinned Lucas Anderson (CHS), 3:22

170 – Mason Serkiz (CHS) pinned Damien Malachias (CCN), 1:06

182 – Conner Erickson (CCN) won by forfeit

195 – Logan Rohloff (CCN) won by forfeit

220 – Trey Urban (CCN) won by forfeit

285 – Gage Totilas (CHS) dec. Riley Lavene (CCN), 10-4

Grand Island Northwest 62, Conestoga 18

106 – Kaleb Keiper (GINW) pinned Evan Morrical (CHS), 0:53

113 – Alex Linden (GINW) pinned Calum Jeys (CHS), 2:18

120 – Roland Mendoza (GINW) pinned Jace Thomas (CHS), 0:30

126 – Jonathan Taylor (GINW) pinned Logan Christensen (CHS), 1:47

132 – Gavin Ruff (GINW) dec. James Kansteiner (CHS), 10-3

138 – Ian Arends (GINW) tech fall Ethan Avidano (CHS), 16-1

145 – Scott Dufault (CHS) pinned Max Yendra (GINW), 2:38

152 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Caleb Vokes (GINW), 2:35

160 – Bo Bushhousen (GINW) pinned Lucas Anderson (CHS), 0:56

170 – Nolan Moorman (GINW) pinned Mason Serkiz (CHS), 3:03

182 – Parker Yendra (GINW) won by forfeit

195 – Kolton Kerr (GINW) won by forfeit

220 – Gage Totilas (CHS) pinned Joseph Stein (GINW), 5:10

285 – Victor Isele (GINW) won by forfeit

Wayne 39, Conestoga 36

106 – Evan Morrical (CHS) won by forfeit

113 – Jace Thomas (CHS) won by forfeit

120 – Will Leseberg (WYN) pinned Calum Jeys (CHS), 1:55

126 – Zachary McManigal (WYN) pinned Logan Christensen (CHS), 0:27

132 – James Kansteiner (CHS) pinned Alex Frank (WYN), 3:52

138 – Grant Maas (WYN) dec. Ethan Avidano (CHS), 7-0

145 – Ashton Munsell (WYN) pinned Scott Dufault (CHS), 1:07

152 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Francisco Jinez De La Rosa (WYN), 1:37

160 – Lucas Anderson (CHS) pinned Eli Barner (WYN), 3:01

170 – Aiden Liston (WYN) pinned Mason Serkiz (CHS), 1:55

182 – Colton Shepperd (WYN) won by forfeit

195 – Lakin Stange (WYN) won by forfeit

220 – Both open

285 – Gage Totilas (CHS) won by forfeit