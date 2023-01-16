CHS girls compete at Grand Island Northwest Invite

GRAND ISLAND – The Conestoga girls capped a busy weekend of wrestling with appearances at the Grand Island Northwest Invite on Saturday.

The Cougars finished sixth in the tournament with 90 points. Pierce dominated the team race with 182 points. Adams Central (105 points) edged Grand Island Northwest (101) for third place.

Kylee Plowman improved to 23-2 with two victories during her championship day. She won the 115-pound title with a medical forfeit and pin.

Alex Plowman (11-14) finished second at 120 pounds and Kyler Zimmerman (125 pounds), Maggie Fiene (145), Gabby Landon (155) and Allee Jo Inzauro (235) captured third place. Zimmerman improved to 13-12, Fiene upped her season mark to 30-7, Landon moved to 18-13 and Inzauro improved to 11-14.

The team competed less than 24 hours after winning the Superior Invite championship. The Cougars will return to the mat Thursday night against Falls City. Girls and boys duals are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in Conestoga’s gym.

Team Results

Pierce 182, Adams Central 105, Grand Island Northwest 101, York 96, Chadron 92, Conestoga 90, Ogallala 42, Grand Island 34, Centura 22

Conestoga Results

115 – Kylee Plowman (1st)

Won by medical forfeit over Amber Gomez (GRI), pinned Jamie Biel (OGL) 1:21

120 – Alex Plowman (2nd)

Pinned Kyra Skiles (OGL) 2:24, pinned Grace Wioskowski (ADC) 5:50, pinned by Isabelle Skrdla (PRC) 3:41

125 – Kyler Zimmerman (3rd)

Pinned Jaclyn Julian (GINW) 1:15, pinned by Kaley Waite (ADC) 3:06, pinned Alanna McKeown (PRC) 4:00, pinned Jaclyn Julian (GINW) 2:01

130 – Hannah Bogatz

Pinned Hayle DeBoer (PRC) 3:05, pinned by Kayden Sipp (ADC) 5:05, pinned by Ellie Smidt (GINW) 4:26

145 – Maggie Fiene (3rd)

Pinned Emma Harb (GINW) 3:29, maj. dec. by Kenli Boeselager (CHD) 18-7, pinned Shaylynn Cathcart (ADC) 2:11, pinned Lake McClure (OGL) 3:38

155 – Gabby Landon (3rd)

Pinned Claudia Riggert (PRC) 1:59, pinned by Chloe Mader (GINW) 3:05, pinned Candace Miller (PRC) 2:51, won by medical forfeit over Claudia Riggert (PRC)

235 – Allee Jo Inzauro (3rd)

Pinned by Chanya Zavala (GRI) 0:56, pinned Lauren Ueding (PRC) 1:13, pinned by Claire Hemberger (ADC) 1:14