CHS girls face Indians, Titans

The Conestoga girls played basketball games against Weeping Water and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in a 19-hour span this weekend.
The Cougars hosted Weeping Water on Friday night and journeyed to H-TR-S for a Saturday afternoon matchup. Conestoga saw its season mark change to 1-7.
Weeping Water 51, Conestoga 37
Weeping Water used a big third quarter to get past the Cougars in front of a crowd in the CHS gym. The Indians stretched a 21-19 halftime lead to 43-30 with their effort on offense. WWHS (9-3) kept Conestoga from making a comeback in the final eight minutes.
Weeping Water hauled in 29 rebounds and finished with ten assists in the game. The Indians sank eight 3-pointers and made the most of their opportunities at the foul line. The team finished 5-of-6 from the stripe during the evening.
Jami Twomey guided Weeping Water with 18 points. She drained six 3-pointers in her role on the perimeter. Grace Cave also helped the Indians with her work on both ends of the court. She finished with 16 points, six assists, two steals and five rebounds.
Reagan Aronson collected seven points, nine rebounds and one assist for Weeping Water, and Karley Ridge pocketed six points, four boards, two steals and one block. Reba Wilson ended the evening with two points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Kiera Brack secured three rebounds and Brooklyn Rathe scored two points for Weeping Water. Sam Hammons, Lexi Mogensen and Ciera Dieter saw court time for the team.
Myah Cummings paced Conestoga’s scoring attack with 14 points. She added four assists, five rebounds and one pass deflection. Sophia Ackerman hauled in ten rebounds and chipped in five points, two steals and one block, and Taylor McClatchey contributed eight points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three pass deflections.
Lindee Watson gave the Cougars eight points, six rebounds and one assist, and Mati Steckler tallied two points, four rebounds and one pass deflection. MacKaylee Madsen posted one rebound, one assist and two pass deflections, Haven Zimmerman grabbed one rebound and Ali Gansemer had one rebound and one assist. Jennifer Sedlacek and Danie Parriott added defensive minutes for the team.
Weeping Water 12 9 22 8 – 51
Conestoga 9 10 11 7 – 37
Weeping Water (51)
Aronson 3-7 0-0 7, Twomey 6-14 0-0 18, Cave 6-23 3-4 16, Ridge 3-11 0-0 6, Wilson 0-1 2-2 2, Brack 0-1 0-0 0, Rathe 1-2 0-0 2, Mogensen 0-0 0-0 0, Dieter 0-0 0-0 0, Hammons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-5 5-6 51.
Conestoga (37)
McClatchey 2-6 3-7 8, Steckler 1-4 0-1 2, Cummings 6-19 0-0 14, Watson 4-10 0-6 8, Ackerman 2-8 0-2 5, Sedlacek 0-0 0-0 0, Gansemer 0-0 0-0 0, Madsen 0-4 0-0 0, Zimmerman 0-1 0-0 0, Parriott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 3-16 37.
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 59, Conestoga 55
The Cougars and Titans played a game that came down to the closing seconds on Saturday. H-TR-S (3-9) rallied from a 22-19 halftime deficit to edge Conestoga in the fourth quarter. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer scored 20 points in the final period to capture the four-point victory.
Cummings, Watson and McClatchey led the Cougars with double-digit scoring efforts. Cummings poured in 18 points and helped CHS with four rebounds, three steals, two assists and seven pass deflections. Watson generated 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block, and McClatchey delivered ten points, five assists, six steals, six pass deflections, three boards and one block.
Ackerman was a force in the paint with 13 rebounds. She added four points, three assists, one steal, three blocks and three pass deflections. Steckler finished the game with six points, five rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections, and Madsen made two assists and one steal for the Cougars.
Gansemer gave Conestoga three points, one rebound and one assist. Sedlacek pitched in two rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection in the game.