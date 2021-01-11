CHS girls face Indians, Titans

The Conestoga girls played basketball games against Weeping Water and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in a 19-hour span this weekend.

The Cougars hosted Weeping Water on Friday night and journeyed to H-TR-S for a Saturday afternoon matchup. Conestoga saw its season mark change to 1-7.

Weeping Water 51, Conestoga 37

Weeping Water used a big third quarter to get past the Cougars in front of a crowd in the CHS gym. The Indians stretched a 21-19 halftime lead to 43-30 with their effort on offense. WWHS (9-3) kept Conestoga from making a comeback in the final eight minutes.

Weeping Water hauled in 29 rebounds and finished with ten assists in the game. The Indians sank eight 3-pointers and made the most of their opportunities at the foul line. The team finished 5-of-6 from the stripe during the evening.

Jami Twomey guided Weeping Water with 18 points. She drained six 3-pointers in her role on the perimeter. Grace Cave also helped the Indians with her work on both ends of the court. She finished with 16 points, six assists, two steals and five rebounds.