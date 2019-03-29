CONESTOGA – The Conestoga girls walked on a winning trail this week with a pair of soccer victories at Cougar Stadium.
CHS pitched shutout triumphs over both Crete and Nebraska City. The Cougars extended their winning streak to three games and improved their season mark to 4-2.
Conestoga 10, Crete 0
Conestoga turned Tuesday night’s home match with the Cardinals into a tale of two halves. Crete contained Conestoga’s offense throughout the first 40 minutes and trailed 1-0 at the break. The game’s storyline changed in the second half. Conestoga scored nine times to create a mercy-rule ending.
Sarah Parmer generated four goals for Conestoga and Taylor McClatchey posted three goals. Jenna Curtis, Keeli Holliman and Angelina Flores all added one goal apiece.
Parmer, McClatchey and Myah Cummings all dished out two assists. Flores, Curtis, Holliman and Samantha Henry all chipped in one assist in the victory. The Cougars finished the day with 32 shots.
CHS goalkeeper Lindee Watson continued her strong start to the season with the shutout. She registered five saves against the Cardinals.
Crete 0 0 – 0
Conestoga 1 9 – 10
Conestoga 4, Nebraska City 0
Conestoga returned to action Thursday night against Nebraska City. The team jumped on top of the Pioneers 4-0 by halftime and maintained the margin the rest of the way.
Parmer produced a pair of goals and Holliman and Mattie Haizlip each pocketed one goal for the Cougars. Haizlip and McClatchey both poured in one assist.
Watson kept Nebraska City from getting on the scoreboard with her work in front of the net. She delivered nine saves in the match.
Conestoga will resume its season Tuesday with a trip to Seward. Action is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The team will return home April 5 for a 5 p.m. match with Omaha Roncalli.
Nebraska City 0 0 – 0
Conestoga 4 0 – 4