CHS, LHS boys run in conference meet

ASHLAND – Conestoga and Louisville athletes competed against runners from eight other league schools Thursday at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet.

The Cougars and Lions traveled to Ashland for cross country action in the late afternoon. Dozens of boys competed on a route that started near Ashland Memorial Stadium and went around the city’s baseball/softball complex. Athletes returned to the stadium for the final stretch of the five-kilometer race.

Conestoga senior Kaden Simmerman highlighted the day for the Cougars with a medal-winning effort. He posted an eighth-place time of 17:50.33.

Simmerman earned his first league cross country medal and posted his best time in a conference race. He finished 25th as a sophomore in 20:00.26 and 24th as a junior in 18:57.67.

Colton Bescheinen (18:35.79, 20th) also finished in the top 20 with his work on the course. He generated his best time at a league meet. He was 31st in last year’s race in 19:47.66.

James Kansteiner, Ethan Avidano, Colton Stephenson and Joe Vrtiska added times for the Cougars. Conestoga placed eighth in team standings with 112 points.

Jager Barnes guided Louisville with a 29th-place time of 19:04.76. Chase Savage, Waylan Haworth, Nathan Carr, Easton Fiala and Christian Hilliard joined Barnes in the race. Louisville placed ninth in team standings with 138 points.

Fort Calhoun and Arlington each finished the day with 24 points. Fort Calhoun claimed the team title due to tiebreaker criteria. Fort Calhoun teammates Ely Olberding (16:51.07) and Lance Olberding (17:04.66) earned the top two spots in the race.

The Cougars and Lions will both travel to Auburn Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 13, for the District C-1 Meet. Boys are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. and girls will run at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Conestoga, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Louisville, Malcolm, Milford, Raymond Central, Syracuse and Wilber-Clatonia will have runners at the meet.

Boys Team Results

Fort Calhoun 24, Arlington 24, DC West 80, Syracuse 88, Ashland-Greenwood 106, Logan View 109, Yutan 110, Conestoga 112, Louisville 138, Raymond Central no team score

Top 15 Results

1) Ely Olberding (FTC) 16:51.07, 2) Lance Olberding (FTC) 17:04.66, 3) Nolan May (ARL) 17:18.12, 4) Parker Gaston (DCW) 17:27.61, 5) Kevin Flesner (ARL) 17:34.52, 6) Sam Peters (LGV) 17:42.12, 7) Luke Hammang (ARL) 17:48.91, 8) Kaden Simmerman (CHS) 17:50.33, 9) Kolby Tighe (ARL) 17:51.38, 10) Travis Skelton (FTC) 17:52.49, 11) Lawson Tjardes (FTC) 17:54.02, 12) William Dennis (FTC) 17:56.94, 13) Dallin Franzluebbers (ARL) 18:02.59, 14) Elliot Gossin (AGHS) 18:03.51, 15) John Morrison (ARL) 18:12.07

Conestoga Results

Kaden Simmerman 17:50.33 (8th), Colton Bescheinen 18:35.79 (20th), James Kansteiner 19:50.74 (42nd), Ethan Avidano 20:40.98 (46th), Colton Stephenson 20:54.17 (50th), Joe Vrtiska 22:01.90 (54th)

Louisville Results

Jager Barnes 19:04.76 (29th), Chase Savage 19:34.70 (37th), Waylan Haworth 19:36.28 (39th), Nathan Carr 19:41.35 (41st), Easton Fiala 20:18.67 (43rd), Christian Hilliard 20:18.71 (44th)