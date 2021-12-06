CHS, LHS square off on basketball court

CONESTOGA – Conestoga and Louisville basketball players took the first steps of their season journeys Thursday night in front of a large crowd at Conestoga.

The Lions held off Conestoga’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt to win 52-49. The teams remained within single digits of each other throughout the night, and the outcome came down to the final possession. Louisville celebrated after Conestoga had two potential game-tying shots miss their mark in the last ten seconds.

Louisville head coach Adam Vogt said the Lions benefited from beginning the year with a close game. He said those lessons would come in handy for the team throughout the rest of the season.

“We learned that we have to do the little things right in order to win,” Vogt said. “We have to close out on shooters when they have the ball, because they hit some jumpers when we didn’t do that, and we have to value our possessions when we have the ball, because in a game like this every shot matters.

“Overall though, the guys did a nice job for the first game. We know we’re going to have to continue to get better, but we got a win tonight against a conference opponent, which is something that’s a big deal.”

Conestoga head coach Jason Ahrens said he was happy with the effort CHS players displayed on the court. The Cougars trailed 45-37 early in the fourth quarter but continued to battle against their Nebraska Capitol Conference neighbors.

“Our guys did a good job of competing hard tonight,” Ahrens said. “I can tell this group wants to work hard, and we took some big steps forward from our jamboree game last week. I think we’re going to continue to see progress as we move forward.”

Conestoga jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first three minutes before Louisville responded. Consecutive baskets from Sam Ahl and a fast-break layup from Eric Heard put the team ahead 14-13 after one quarter.

A 3-pointer by Sam Luellen with three seconds to play in the half gave Louisville a 27-23 lead at the break. Heard drained a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded in the third quarter to make it 40-35, and baskets by Heard and Ahl stretched the gap to eight points with 6:37 left.

Ty Fox, Jack Welch and Bryson Berg led Conestoga’s comeback attempt after that. Fox’s fast-break layup with 70 seconds left cut Louisville’s lead to 49-47, and Welch’s jumper with 17.5 seconds to play kept the margin at 51-49. Heard then sank one free throw to force Conestoga to try for 3-pointers on the last trip of the night.

Ahl (18 points), Heard (13) and Luellen (12) all scored in double figures for Louisville. Ahl and Harrison Klein each drew charges and Klein added six points and seven rebounds. Cash Biesterfeld scored three points and Iyn Hoefener and Wade Powles each saw court time for the Lions.

Welch guided Conestoga’s offense with 13 points. Lucas Michel deposited ten points and Berg tallied eight points and five rebounds. Fox and Noah Simones each scored eight points, Zach Smith netted two points and Evan Svanda, Johnny Welter and Kaden Simmerman all saw court time.

Louisville 14 13 13 12 – 52

Conestoga 13 10 12 14 – 49

Louisville (52)

Ahl 18, Luellen 12, Heard 13, Klein 6, Biesterfeld 3, Hoefener 0, Powles 0.

Conestoga (49)

Welch 13, Simones 8, Fox 8, Berg 8, Michel 10, Welter 0, Simmerman 0, Svanda 0, Smith 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.