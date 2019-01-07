DAVID CITY – Conestoga wrestlers squared off with opponents from more than a dozen schools Saturday at the David City Aquinas Invite.
The Cougars placed sixth in the 16-team tournament with 92 points. Four CHS athletes earned medals and 12 won matches for the squad.
Braden Ruffner guided the Cougars with a second-place finish at 113 pounds. Thayer Central’s Brenner McLaughlin edged Ruffner 6-5 in the title match. Ruffner improved his season mark to 18-4 during the day.
Cesar Sandoval (120 pounds) and Owen Snipes (182) each finished third. Broken Bow’s Spencer Gaffney – ranked second in Class C – edged Sandoval 5-3 in overtime in the semifinals. Sandoval bounced back with a pin and decision in his next two matches to improve to 22-2.
Snipes also battled a ranked wrestler in his semifinal matchup. Third-ranked Treyvon Brooks of Broken Bow collected a pin in 1:40. Snipes rebounded with two consecutive pins to increase his season mark to 14-10.
Cameron Williams joined his teammates on the medal podium with a fourth-place result at 132 pounds. He registered three straight victories after falling in the quarterfinals. Cameron Schrad of David City Aquinas won the third-place contest by forfeit due to daily match limit rules. Williams upped his season mark to 17-3.
Conestoga will resume action Tuesday with a 7 p.m. home dual against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City. The team’s next tournament will come Jan. 11 at the Syracuse Pin Invite. Action is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Team Results
Broken Bow 234, David City Aquinas 202, Thayer Central 138, Pierce 134, Milford 117, Conestoga 92, Twin River 77.5, Stanton 55, Boys Town 47, Shelby-Rising City 43.5, Nebraska Christian 39, Norfolk Catholic 38, Schuyler JV 30, Lincoln Christian 25, Fort Calhoun 13, Dorchester 8
Conestoga Results
106 – Dawson Hardesty
Pinned Kaleb Matheny (BTO) 1:32, pinned Ashton Sinn (THY) 5:58, pinned by Brock Bolling (PRC) 3:27, dec. by Ethan Schmid (DCA) 7-1
106 – Trace Widler
Dec. Jackson Strain (TWR) 9-4, pinned by Konner Schluckebier (MIL) 1:10, pinned by Anthony Baker (CHS) 2:32
106 – Anthony Baker
Pinned by Brock Bolling (PRC) 1:15, dec. Trey McCoy (FTC) 12-9, pinned Trace Widler (CHS) 2:32, dec. by Ethan Schmid (DCA) 6-4 (OT)
113 – Braden Ruffner (2nd)
Pinned Gavin Romshek (DCA) 0:20, pinned Ivan Perez (SCH) 0:52, dec. Eli Vondra (MIL) 9-2, dec. by Brenner McLaughlin (THY) 6-5
120 – Cesar Sandoval (3rd)
Pinned John McKennan (FTC) 2:59, dec. by Spencer Gaffney (BRB) 5-3 (OT), pinned Jack Chapman (MIL) 2:38, dec. Noah Scott (DCA) 7-2
126 – Keaghon Chini
Pinned Cameron Shaner (FTC) 1:28, maj. dec. by Ethan Zegers (MIL) 18-4, pinned by Carter Fjell (SRC) 0:58
132 – Cameron Williams (4th)
Pinned Josiah Sholes (STN) 0:46, maj. dec. by Christopher Nickolite (DCA) 14-1, pinned Mason Sedlacek (PRC) 0:50, pinned Allan Olander (NFC) 2:35, dec. Jeremiah Kruntorad (PRC) 7-6 (OT), forfeit due to match limit to Cameron Schrad (DCA)
138 – Jacob Dragon
Dec. by Carter Springer (MIL) 6-0, pinned Alexis Gutierrez (SCH) 0:22, pinned by Michael Kruntorad (PRC) 4:09
138 – Brody Hassler
Pinned by Grady Belt (SRC) 2:59, pinned by Dominic Stewart (THY) 0:52
145 – Jaemes Plowman
Dec. by Buchannan Tietjen (THY) 11-5, pinned Halim Abdullodzhanov (LCHS) 0:57, dec. by Logan Helgoth (DCA) 8-3
152 – Justin Pick
Pinned by Kalob Green (NCH) 3:56, pinned Yakin Lorenzo (BTO) 2:10, dec. by Dillon Dierks (FTC) 5-4
160 – Dillon Leffler
Pinned by Brett Tinker (PRC) 1:23, pinned by Jhony Escobar (SCH) 2:24
182 – Owen Snipes (3rd)
Pinned Edgar Diego (SCH) 0:50, pinned by Treyvon Brooks (BRB) 1:40, pinned Carson Rathje (SRC) 1:30, pinned Argee Mack-Myers (BTO) 4:45
195 – Hunter Thonen
Pinned by Hunter Schwaninger (LCHS) 3:33, pinned Joseph Warren (BTO) 1:41, dec. by Tucker Alexander (TWR) 5-0