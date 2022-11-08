Coach McKnight Fun Run draws crowd to Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Runners from across the region gathered at Plattsmouth High School on Saturday morning to raise money for scholarships for local students.

Scores of people took part in the Coach McKnight Fun Run on the PHS campus. They came together on a cold but sunny morning that featured many smiles.

Race organizer Doug McKnight said he felt the Coach McKnight Fun Run was successful. There were 155 people who registered for the 2022 event, which was an increase from 134 people last year. They could sign up for a five-kilometer race, one-mile run/walk or virtual participation.

The online portion of the event included people from 13 states, and runners at Blue Devil Stadium ranged in age from 1-74. They covered a route that took them around the high school several times before finishing on the stadium track.

“Once we pushed the event back an hour to 10 a.m. due to the forecast, it seemed to change the forecast and we had great weather,” McKnight said. “It went much smoother this year for our second annual Coach McKnight Fun Run. We added some on-course entertainment with a pep band from the high school, a tropical corner with pink flamingos and Hawaiian music, and a Taylor Swift musical area.

“We also were able to use the sound system in the stadium this year and that added to the fun. We had great support from many sponsors as well, which made the event a financial success.”

Every participant received a medal when they crossed the finish line. Race officials also recognized the top three males and females in the five-kilometer run at a ceremony. Jolie Dix, Jeanne Raises and Maddison Allison were the top three female finishers, and Elijah Dix, Hunter Mazzulla and Kaleb Wooten were the top three male finishers. All six runners are from Plattsmouth.

The McKnight family began the race last year as a way to raise money for the Plattsmouth Education Foundation and the Cecil and Lila McKnight Memorial Scholarship. Doug McKnight said many Plattsmouth school officials and students helped make Saturday’s event possible with their work.

PHS Activities Director Luke Chadwell helped with organizational activities, and PHS cross country coaches Chris Wiseman and Joel Dix marked the course, encouraged runners and directed traffic throughout the morning. Members of the PHS girls and boys cross country teams helped prepare and clean up the stadium area.

Plattsmouth Board of Education members Steve Barr and Max Muller and Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty gave medals to runners at the finish line. Kasey Barr, Michelle McKnight, Nancy Merritt, James and Sandra McKnight, Debra McKnight, Mike Ramsey and students in the PHS girls soccer, speech and band programs also volunteered their time for the event.

Organizers also presented the Coach McKnight Champion of Youth Award to Todd Nott after the race. He was honored for his dedication to the youth of Plattsmouth. Nott was a longtime teacher and coach at Plattsmouth who helped many students throughout his tenure.

McKnight said he believes momentum for the Coach McKnight Fun Run is building. He said everyone is eager to return next fall for additional smiles on the PHS campus.

“Looking forward to growing the event for 2023!” McKnight said.