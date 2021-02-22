Colgrove, Aughenbaugh capture medals for PHS

OMAHA – Plattsmouth juniors Josh Colgrove and Cameron Aughenbaugh began this weekend as state tournament qualifiers.

They left the mats at CHI Health Center Omaha as state medalists.

Colgrove and Aughenbaugh won awards for their work at the Class B State Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Colgrove finished second at 160 pounds and Aughenbaugh secured a sixth-place honor at 170 pounds. Both Blue Devils earned their first career state medals.

PHS head coach Curtis Larsen said both wrestlers did well in the biggest tournament of the season. They maneuvered their way through weight brackets that featured a large number of tough opponents.

“We are so proud of Josh and Cameron by reaching their goals they wrote down for themselves at the beginning of the season,” Larsen said. “I feel a lot of their success is because of how they made each other better in the practice room each day. As a coaching staff, we look forward to them taking on the senior leadership roles going into next season.”