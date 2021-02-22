 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colgrove, Aughenbaugh capture medals for PHS
View Comments

Colgrove, Aughenbaugh capture medals for PHS

{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA – Plattsmouth juniors Josh Colgrove and Cameron Aughenbaugh began this weekend as state tournament qualifiers.

They left the mats at CHI Health Center Omaha as state medalists.

Colgrove and Aughenbaugh won awards for their work at the Class B State Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Colgrove finished second at 160 pounds and Aughenbaugh secured a sixth-place honor at 170 pounds. Both Blue Devils earned their first career state medals.

PHS head coach Curtis Larsen said both wrestlers did well in the biggest tournament of the season. They maneuvered their way through weight brackets that featured a large number of tough opponents.

“We are so proud of Josh and Cameron by reaching their goals they wrote down for themselves at the beginning of the season,” Larsen said. “I feel a lot of their success is because of how they made each other better in the practice room each day. As a coaching staff, we look forward to them taking on the senior leadership roles going into next season.”

Colgrove (32-6) reached Saturday night’s state championship match by winning three straight times. He pinned Riley Eickmeier of Columbus Scotus in 3:00 in the first round, and he broke open the bracket by defeating second-ranked Alex Banuelos of Minden 6-2 in overtime. Colgrove tied Banuelos 1-1 in the third period and sprinted ahead in overtime with a near-fall.

The successful state trip continued Saturday morning in the semifinals. Colgrove took down Pierce’s Michael Kruntorad 6-3 to qualify for the championship match.

The title bout gave Colgrove a chance to wrestle undefeated opponent Koby Lyons (41-0). Colgrove gave the York senior one of his toughest tests of the season. He moved within 2-1 late in the first period and closed the gap to 3-2 with 0:27 left to go. Lyons held off Colgrove’s comeback attempt to win by one point.

Aughenbaugh (24-14) registered a pin of Ralston’s Brandon Cavender in the opening round. Top-seeded Jacob Awiszus of Gering pinned him in the quarterfinals, but Aughenbaugh responded with a pair of victories.

He continued in the bracket with a 4-1 decision over Broken Bow’s Max Denson. He took a 2-1 lead after the second period and posted a takedown with 1:27 left on the clock. Aughenbaugh then collected a 7-2 triumph over Seward’s Nolan Hill in Saturday morning’s consolation round.

Aughenbaugh finished his season later that morning with a pair of matches. Pierce’s Zander Schweitzer and Jackson Phelps of Hastings registered victories in the placement contests.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Blevins brings home state title
Sports

Blevins brings home state title

  • Updated

OMAHA – Nolan Blevins looked at posters of Weeping Water’s previous state wrestling champions every time he walked into the school’s practice …

Lions capture subdistrict crown
Sports

Lions capture subdistrict crown

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls earned a chance to smile with a championship plaque Thursday night after rallying past Omaha Roncalli in the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News