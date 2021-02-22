Colgrove, Aughenbaugh capture medals for PHS

OMAHA – Plattsmouth juniors Josh Colgrove and Cameron Aughenbaugh began this weekend as state tournament qualifiers.
They left the mats at CHI Health Center Omaha as state medalists.
Colgrove and Aughenbaugh won awards for their work at the Class B State Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Colgrove finished second at 160 pounds and Aughenbaugh secured a sixth-place honor at 170 pounds. Both Blue Devils earned their first career state medals.
PHS head coach Curtis Larsen said both wrestlers did well in the biggest tournament of the season. They maneuvered their way through weight brackets that featured a large number of tough opponents.
“We are so proud of Josh and Cameron by reaching their goals they wrote down for themselves at the beginning of the season,” Larsen said. “I feel a lot of their success is because of how they made each other better in the practice room each day. As a coaching staff, we look forward to them taking on the senior leadership roles going into next season.”
Colgrove (32-6) reached Saturday night’s state championship match by winning three straight times. He pinned Riley Eickmeier of Columbus Scotus in 3:00 in the first round, and he broke open the bracket by defeating second-ranked Alex Banuelos of Minden 6-2 in overtime. Colgrove tied Banuelos 1-1 in the third period and sprinted ahead in overtime with a near-fall.
The successful state trip continued Saturday morning in the semifinals. Colgrove took down Pierce’s Michael Kruntorad 6-3 to qualify for the championship match.
The title bout gave Colgrove a chance to wrestle undefeated opponent Koby Lyons (41-0). Colgrove gave the York senior one of his toughest tests of the season. He moved within 2-1 late in the first period and closed the gap to 3-2 with 0:27 left to go. Lyons held off Colgrove’s comeback attempt to win by one point.
Aughenbaugh (24-14) registered a pin of Ralston’s Brandon Cavender in the opening round. Top-seeded Jacob Awiszus of Gering pinned him in the quarterfinals, but Aughenbaugh responded with a pair of victories.
He continued in the bracket with a 4-1 decision over Broken Bow’s Max Denson. He took a 2-1 lead after the second period and posted a takedown with 1:27 left on the clock. Aughenbaugh then collected a 7-2 triumph over Seward’s Nolan Hill in Saturday morning’s consolation round.
Aughenbaugh finished his season later that morning with a pair of matches. Pierce’s Zander Schweitzer and Jackson Phelps of Hastings registered victories in the placement contests.