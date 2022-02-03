Colgrove to wrestle at Nebraska-Kearney

KEARNEY – Josh Colgrove has pinned a spot in Plattsmouth’s history books with his work on the wrestling mat during his career.

He is planning to achieve that same level of success when he enters college wrestling arenas next year.

Colgrove signed a letter of intent Thursday afternoon to wrestle for the University of Nebraska-Kearney. The Lopers are one of the top NCAA Division II programs in the country and are currently ranked third in national polls.

UNK teams have earned three national championships and six national runner-up honors since 2003. There have been 136 NCAA Division II All-Americans in UNK singlets.

Colgrove said he was happy to have an opportunity to wrestle for the Lopers. He said a campus visit to Kearney sealed his decision to attend the university. He discovered that the athletic and academic possibilities at UNK checked all of the boxes he was looking for in a college.

“It felt like a good place to go,” Colgrove said. “It felt like I would fit in with the team really well, and it’s less than three hours away, so it’s close to home too.”

Colgrove stepped into the spotlight at Plattsmouth as a sophomore with a state-qualifying season at 152 pounds. He captured the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament championship at the weight class and finished second at districts. He advanced to the third round of the consolation bracket at state and ended the year 26-7.

Colgrove continued to pile up victories on the mat as a junior. He finished second at 160 pounds in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament and won the district title with one pin and two decisions. He advanced to the state championship match and earned a silver medal. He ended his campaign 32-6.

Colgrove has copied those achievements in his senior season. He earned his 100th career victory in December and went undefeated at the Rumble in River Country Duals Tournament in mid-January. He is currently 31-3 at 170 pounds.

Colgrove said he enjoys the sport because it requires determination and dedication to be successful.

“I like the grit and the hard work it takes to be good at wrestling,” Colgrove said. “It’s a hard sport, but it’s worth it if you keep putting in the work day after day.”

Colgrove has earned honors at Plattsmouth for his work in the classroom. He is planning to major in exercise science at UNK.

