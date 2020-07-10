You are the owner of this article.
Conestoga announces dance team members
Conestoga announces dance team members

Conestoga dance team photo from 2020 state championships

Conestoga dance team members smile after winning a state championship this past winter. The Cougars have announced members of the 2020-21 team. Kenna Jensen, Myah Cummings, Morgan McAndrew, Mati Steckler, Jameson Yost, Emory Trofholz, Addison Priefert, Sessa Mahr and Ella Wilson will be on the squad. Students participated in tryouts during the week of June 15 and started practicing soon after.

 Photo Courtesy Angie Hogue / The Journal

CONESTOGA – Nine Conestoga High School students will look to keep the dance program’s recent string of success intact during the 2020-21 season.

CHS head dance coach Angie Hogue recently announced the roster for the upcoming season. Students took part in tryouts in the Conestoga gym the week of June 15 for spots on the team. The tryouts were on a later date than in previous years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenna Jensen, Myah Cummings, Morgan McAndrew, Mati Steckler, Jameson Yost, Emory Trofholz, Addison Priefert, Sessa Mahr and Ella Wilson will be members of the team. Hogue said she felt the Cougars would bring a large amount of talent to their dance performances during the year.

“This is going to be a great team!” Hogue said. “So super excited to get our season started!”

Conestoga will return seven members from last year’s state championship squad. Steckler, Trofholz, Yost, Cummings, McAndrew, Priefert and Jensen helped the Cougars claim the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division state title. Conestoga also secured second place in the Class C-1 Pom Division at the event.

Cummings, Steckler, Jensen and McAndrew will be the most experienced athletes. All four Cougars helped the program secure the Class C-1 Pom Division state title in 2019. That year’s team also finished second in the state in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division.

Conestoga athletes began learning their upcoming routines in late June and had their third practice of the year on July 3. The Cougars will spend additional time in the summer preparing for public performances at fall activities.

