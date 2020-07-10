Conestoga announces dance team members

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONESTOGA – Nine Conestoga High School students will look to keep the dance program’s recent string of success intact during the 2020-21 season.

CHS head dance coach Angie Hogue recently announced the roster for the upcoming season. Students took part in tryouts in the Conestoga gym the week of June 15 for spots on the team. The tryouts were on a later date than in previous years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenna Jensen, Myah Cummings, Morgan McAndrew, Mati Steckler, Jameson Yost, Emory Trofholz, Addison Priefert, Sessa Mahr and Ella Wilson will be members of the team. Hogue said she felt the Cougars would bring a large amount of talent to their dance performances during the year.

“This is going to be a great team!” Hogue said. “So super excited to get our season started!”

Conestoga will return seven members from last year’s state championship squad. Steckler, Trofholz, Yost, Cummings, McAndrew, Priefert and Jensen helped the Cougars claim the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division state title. Conestoga also secured second place in the Class C-1 Pom Division at the event.