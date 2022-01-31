Conestoga athletes capture medals at Doniphan-Trumbull

DONIPHAN – Conestoga wrestlers gained confidence Saturday with award-winning efforts at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite.

The Conestoga boys captured fourth place in team standings with 108 points. Fourteen programs battled for team and individual honors throughout the morning and afternoon.

Carter Plowman highlighted Conestoga’s trip to central Nebraska with a championship run at 145 pounds. Plowman (33-4) pinned his first two opponents in 3:12 and 1:53 before meeting Tri County’s Zaid Martinez (35-8) in the title bout. Plowman pinned Martinez in 1:51 to win the gold medal.

Lucas Anderson (152 pounds) and Gage Totilas (195) each earned silver medals for the Cougars. Anderson (22-12) produced two pins and one victory by injury default during his second-place run. Minden’s Evan Smith (38-6) stopped Anderson in the title match.

Totilas (26-8) pocketed one technical fall and one pin to reach the title match against Sandhills/Thedford’s Reece Zutavern (32-0). The match was halted when Totilas suffered an injury midway through the second period.

Keaghon Chini added a third-place medal at 126 pounds. Chini (31-11) collected three technical falls during the tournament.

Team Results

Minden 268, Tri County 130, Gibbon 115, Conestoga 108, Doniphan-Trumbull 80, Kearney Catholic 77, Grand Island JV 65, Cross County/Osceola 59, Hastings 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Sandhills/Thedford 27.5, Perkins County 24, Hastings St. Cecilia 17, Dorchester 0

Conestoga Results

106 – Asher Koehnen

Pinned Zach Beck (MIN) 1:07, pinned by Lucas Lewandowski (TRI) 1:08, pinned by Timothy Fulton (GISH) 2:11

113 – Logan Christensen

Pinned by Trax Trijillo (GISH) 0:19, dec. Kalan Lane (CCO) 12-9, maj. dec. by Zachary Burkey (DNT) 14-0

113 – Calum Jeys

Pinned Kalan Lane (CCO) 0:55, pinned by Trax Trijillo (GISH) 0:30, pinned Kellen Forrest (KRC) 1:27, pinned by Zachary Burkey (DNT) 2:48

126 – Keaghon Chini (3rd)

Tech fall Ryker Booth (GISH) 19-3 (3:52), tech fall Ruben Hernandez (GIB) 16-0 (3:04), dec. by Koltdyn Heath (MIN) 7-6, tech fall Dakota Gibson (DNT) 19-2 (4:29), won by no contest over Cole Spahr (TRI)

132 – Gaige Gillott

Pinned by David Molina (GIB) 2:38, pinned Ben Cimander (DNT) 2:45, dec by Austin Miller (GISH) 6-4 (OT)

132 – Blaine Adams

Pinned by Luis Rodriguez Jr. (HST) 0:16, pinned by Austin Miller (GICC) 1:48

132 – Ethan Avidano

Dec. by Angel Francisco (GISH) 7-2, pinned Talon Hawkinson (HSC) 2:37, dec. Tony DeWitt (CCO) 6-2, dec. by Angel Francisco (GISH) 3-1

138 – Collin Dufault

Pinned by Alex Brais (MIN) 3:34, pinned Brett Ladely (DOR) 1:42, maj. dec. by Bradley Smolik (MIN) 13-0

138 – Jacob Landon

Pinned by Kade Satterly (HST) 1:51, pinned by Chase Groff (DNT) 0:32

145 – Carter Plowman (1st)

Pinned Isaac Guevara (GISH) 3:12, pinned Zayden Delgado (DNT) 1:53, pinned Zaid Martinez (TRI) 1:51

152 – Lucas Anderson (2nd)

Pinned Joe Lee (MIN) 0:30, pinned Rhett McFadden (SAN) 0:29, won by injury default over Jase Blattner (KRC) 2:13, pinned by Evan Smith (MIN) 3:19

152 – Alonso Montes

Pinned by Evan Smith (MIN) 1:04, pinned by Rhett McFadden (SAN) 1:12

160 – Mason Serkiz

Pinned by Kade Uelmen (KRC) 1:51, pinned Dalton Sinsel (MIN) 3:21, pinned by Jasper Birkestrand (MIN) 0:44

170 – Trey Rodis

Pinned by Andrew Dubas (CCO) 1:12, pinned by Hunter Shiers (KRC) 1:16

195 – Gage Totilas (2nd)

Tech fall Levi Lopez Hernandez (HST) 19-3 (3:21), pinned Hunter Borges (GICC) 1:53, lost by injury default to Reece Zutavern (SAN) 3:19

