Conestoga athletes compete in Fort Calhoun tournament

FORT CALHOUN – Conestoga athletes enjoyed several winning moments Saturday during their appearance at the Fort Calhoun Volleyball Classic.
The Cougars finished 1-2 at the eight-team tournament. Sixth-seeded Conestoga fell to third-seeded Sterling in the opening round and secured a sweep of Fort Calhoun in the next match. The team ended the tournament with a match against West Point-Beemer.
Sterling 2, Conestoga 0
The Jets survived a challenge from Conestoga in the opening round. Sterling stopped the Cougars 26-24, 25-12 to move to the championship semifinals.
Conestoga 2, Fort Calhoun 0
Conestoga advanced in the tournament with a 25-17, 25-17 triumph over the Pioneers. The team used strong serving runs in both games to claim the match.
Conestoga tried to run away from Fort Calhoun in game one. Amelia Gocke, Addi Andersen and Sophia Tegels registered aces to help CHS go ahead 16-3. Sophia Ackerman and Lindee Watson each added kills during the opening stretch.
Fort Calhoun rallied within 18-11 before Conestoga regained momentum. Gocke made a running save on an attack near the sideline to help the squad take a 24-16 edge. Watson slammed home a kill two points later to make it 25-17.
Game two remained close most of the way. Consecutive aces from Watson put Conestoga ahead 11-9, and Fort Calhoun put together several winning points to go up 16-15.
Morgan Hensch’s kill on a Fort Calhoun overpass gave the Cougars a 19-16 lead, and Tegels served up an ace two points later to create a 21-16 margin. Watson ended action with a kill on match point.
Watson guided Conestoga’s offense with nine kills and six aces. Ackerman generated six kills, Andersen pocketed four aces and Gocke and Sophia Tegels each collected three aces.
Raquel Hild finished with three kills and one ace and Hensch and Alyssa Batt each made two kills. Ava Tegels, Catherine Ramirez and Gabi Tranisi all saw court time for the team.
West Point-Beemer 2, Conestoga 0
The Cadets defeated Conestoga 25-19, 25-11 in the elimination bracket.
Conestoga gave West Point-Beemer a tough test in game one. Consecutive kills from Sophia Tegels and Batt created a 10-6 lead, and an ace block by Ackerman kept the Cougars ahead 16-11.
West Point-Beemer tied action at 17-17 and built a 22-18 lead after an ace. Watson kept Conestoga’s hopes intact with a kill to make it 22-19, but the Cadets swept the final three points to go up in the match.
The teams were tied 8-8 in game two before West Point-Beemer seized momentum. The team went ahead 15-11 and won the final ten points of the contest.
Watson delivered five kills and one ace block for Conestoga. Hild made a pair of kills, Ackerman tallied one kill and one block and Sophia Tegels made one kill and one ace. Gocke and Batt each registered one kill during the match.