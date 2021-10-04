Conestoga athletes compete in Fort Calhoun tournament

Game two remained close most of the way. Consecutive aces from Watson put Conestoga ahead 11-9, and Fort Calhoun put together several winning points to go up 16-15.

Morgan Hensch’s kill on a Fort Calhoun overpass gave the Cougars a 19-16 lead, and Tegels served up an ace two points later to create a 21-16 margin. Watson ended action with a kill on match point.

Watson guided Conestoga’s offense with nine kills and six aces. Ackerman generated six kills, Andersen pocketed four aces and Gocke and Sophia Tegels each collected three aces.

Raquel Hild finished with three kills and one ace and Hensch and Alyssa Batt each made two kills. Ava Tegels, Catherine Ramirez and Gabi Tranisi all saw court time for the team.

West Point-Beemer 2, Conestoga 0

The Cadets defeated Conestoga 25-19, 25-11 in the elimination bracket.

Conestoga gave West Point-Beemer a tough test in game one. Consecutive kills from Sophia Tegels and Batt created a 10-6 lead, and an ace block by Ackerman kept the Cougars ahead 16-11.