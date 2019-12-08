CONESTOGA – Four Conestoga athletes have earned district accolades for their accomplishments on the football field this fall.
Owen Snipes, Dillon Leffler, Keaghon Chini and Jaemes Plowman collected District C2-1 football awards. District C2-1 coaches selected students for postseason teams during a recent meeting. Conestoga, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Malcolm, Syracuse and Wilber-Clatonia were in District C2-1 this past season.
Snipes, Leffler and Chini were all members of the District C2-1 First Team. Plowman was an honorable mention district selection for the Cougars.
Snipes led Conestoga’s defense with 41 solo and 42 assisted tackles. He collected two sacks, recovered one fumble and made seven plays behind the line of scrimmage. He also helped Conestoga gain 1,072 yards as a member of the offensive line.
Leffler generated 21 solo and 27 assisted tackles with six stops for loss and one fumble recovery. He punted 22 times for 485 yards and placed one kick inside the 20-yard line. He also gained 245 yards and two touchdowns on 47 rushing attempts.
Chini led Conestoga’s rushing attack with 297 yards and one touchdown on 52 carries. He made four solo and three assisted tackles and caused one fumble.
Plowman was the team’s top receiver with seven catches for 87 yards. He compiled 21 solo and 23 assisted tackles and led CHS with two interceptions. He also returned 18 kickoffs for 212 yards and one punt for five yards.