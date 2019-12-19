Conestoga basketball players took on a pair of teams Tuesday night in the Conestoga and Arlington gyms.
Arlington 55, Conestoga girls 25
Arlington set the tone for the matchup with the Cougars in the opening quarter. The Eagles scored 19 of the game’s first 21 points to take a commanding lead. The home team went up 31-8 at halftime and maintained the double-digit gap in the final 16 minutes.
Kate Miller led Arlington (3-2) with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Kailynn Gubbels added 11 points and three rebounds and Sarah Theiler posted seven rebounds.
Sophia Ackerman helped Conestoga (0-5) with four points, six rebounds, one steal, one block and one pass deflection. Taylor McClatchey had one point, three assists, three steals and one block, and Mati Steckler collected three points, three boards, two steals and two assists.
Ellie Sachs contributed four points, two rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection, and Lindee Watson tallied six points, three rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection. Myah Cummings chipped in four points, two steals and one assist.
Ali Gansemer produced three points, two rebounds and one steal, and Haven Zimmerman had two rebounds, one assist and three pass deflections. Olivia Priefert made two assists and Jameson Yost collected one steal and one pass deflection.
Conestoga 2 6 7 10 – 25
Arlington 19 12 17 7 – 55
Conestoga (25)
McClatchey 0-6 1-2 1, Steckler 1-7 0-0 3, Sachs 2-4 0-0 4, Cummings 2-8 0-0 4, Watson 2-5 2-4 6, Ackerman 2-8 0-1 4, Gansemer 1-4 0-0 3, Priefert 0-1 0-0 0, Zimmerman 0-1 0-0 0, Yost 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-44 3-7 25.
Arlington (55)
Gubbels 5-9 1-3 11, Bruning 2-3 0-2 4, Arp 1-2 0-0 2, Theiler 2-4 2-3 6, Miller 10-14 3-6 23, Spoon 4-9 1-2 9, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Brenn 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-43 7-16 55.
Ashland-Greenwood 66, Conestoga boys 44
Ashland-Greenwood relied on a powerful offense to remain unbeaten. The Bluejays (4-0) flew out to a 19-5 lead in Conestoga’s gym and went up 33-21 at halftime. The team kept its lead secure with 23 points in the third quarter.
Individual statistics were not available for either team.
The Conestoga girls and boys will both travel to Yutan on Friday night. Due to low roster numbers the Yutan girls will only be able to play two quarters of the junior varsity game. Varsity warmups will start at approximately 5:30 p.m. and the varsity girls game will begin at approximately 5:50 p.m. The varsity boys will tip off 20 minutes after the conclusion of the girls game.
Ashland-Greenwood 19 14 23 10 – 66
Conestoga 5 16 14 9 – 44