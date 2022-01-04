Conestoga athletes take part in basketball, wrestling events

Conestoga basketball and wrestling athletes welcomed the start of 2022 this week with several games and duals on Monday and Tuesday.

DC West 53, Conestoga girls 31

The Conestoga girls kicked off the week’s activities with a home game Monday night. The team remained close to DC West throughout the first half. The Cougars stayed within 10-6 after one quarter and trailed 26-15 at the break.

Lindee Watson gave the Cougars eight points, five rebounds, three assists and one pass deflection. Sophia Ackerman contributed six points, three boards, two assists, two blocks and one steal, and Jameson Yost delivered three points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one pass deflection.

Ali Gansemer had seven points and two rebounds and Haven Zimmerman posted one point, three boards, one steal and two pass deflections. MacKaylee Madsen drew one charge and added four points, four rebounds and one steal, and Sophia Tegels contributed four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection.

Danie Parriott ended the game with two points, two rebounds and one pass deflection. Alyssa Batt made one pass deflection and Addie Priefert hauled in one rebound for the Cougars.

DC West 10 16 19 8 – 53

Conestoga 6 9 8 8 – 31

Conestoga (31)

Zimmerman 0-1 1-2 1, Madsen 2-8 0-2 4, Gansemer 3-11 0-0 7, Watson 3-13 2-2 8, Ackerman 3-9 0-0 6, Yost 1-4 1-2 3, Tegels 0-1 0-3 0, Parriott 1-4 0-0 2, Priefert 0-0 0-0 0, Batt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-51 4-11 31.

Bishop Neumann 52, Conestoga boys 43

The Conestoga boys traveled to Bishop Neumann for a Tuesday night matchup. The Cougars controlled the first eight minutes of action. CHS made multiple baskets and led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Bishop Neumann responded with a 17-4 run in the second quarter and embarked on a 17-7 spree in the third quarter. The team held off Conestoga’s late comeback attempt to win.

Noah Simones led Conestoga’s offense with 16 points. Jack Welch finished with 14 points and Bryson Berg collected five points. Lucas Michel and Ty Fox each registered four points for the Cougars.

Conestoga 18 4 7 14 – 43

Bishop Neumann 6 17 17 12 – 52

Conestoga boys wrestling 35, Lincoln Christian 30

The Cougars hosted Lincoln Christian for a boys wrestling dual on Tuesday night. Lincoln Christian won five of the first seven matches before the Cougars made a comeback. The team won three straight bouts and secured the 35-30 margin with a forfeit victory.

Gage Totilas, Asher Koehnen, Carter Plowman, Lucas Anderson, Mason Serkiz and Trey Rodis posted points for the Cougars.

220 – Gage Totilas (CHS) pinned Anthony Roth (LCHS), 1:34

285 – Both open

106 – Asher Koehnen (CHS) pinned Emmett Cooley (LCHS), 2:43

113 – Dominic Roth (LCHS) pinned Calum Jeys (CHS), 1:25

120 – Charlie Wienke (LCHS) pinned Logan Christensen (CHS), 0:26

126 – Isaac Wegrzyn (LCHS) pinned Collin Dufault (CHS), 1:10

132 – Levi McGrew (LCHS) dec. Ethan Avidano (CHS), 7-0

138 – Seth McGrew (LCHS) dec. Keaghon Chini (CHS), 8-2

145 – Carter Plowman (CHS) tech fall Miguel McGrew (LCHS), 15-0 (3:55)

152 – Lucas Anderson (CHS) pinned Jackson Cooley (LCHS), 2:28

160 – Mason Serkiz (CHS) pinned Noah Worley (LCHS), 1:40

170 – Jonathan Thompson (LCHS) pinned Alonso Montes (CHS), 4:40

182 – Trey Rodis (CHS) won by forfeit

195 – Both open

Exhibition 132 – Truman Paulsen (LCHS) pinned Blaine Adams (CHS), 0:40

Exhibition 138 – Scott Dufault (CHS) pinned Asa Wegrzyn (LCHS), 1:12

Exhibition 138 – Luke Blocker (LCHS) pinned Gaige Gillott (CHS), 3:25

Exhibition 145 – Jacob Landon (CHS) pinned Kahle Kubik (LCHS), 1:36

