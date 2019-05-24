OMAHA – Three Conestoga athletes left Omaha Burke Stadium with smiles on their faces this past weekend after posting successful state track and field results.
Morgan McAndrew, Danie Parriott and Bella Hogue took part in Class B State Meet events May 17-18. The Cougars finished 17th in team standings with 15 points.
Hogue medaled in three events and earned a state championship in the 400 meters. McAndrew set a personal-best mark in the pole vault, and Parriott ran under 12:45 in the 3,200 meters for the third straight race.
Class B Girls Team Results
Syracuse 64, Platteview 61, Waverly 49, Lexington 42, Aurora 38.50, South Sioux City 30, York 29, Bishop Neumann 23, Arlington 23, Beatrice 21, Ogallala 21, Fort Calhoun 20, Wahoo 19, Bennington 19, Holdrege 18.50, West Point-Beemer 16, Conestoga 15, Boone Central/Newman Grove 14, Pierce 12.50, Hastings 12, Norris 12, Ashland-Greenwood 10, Cozad 10, Gothenburg 10, Plattsmouth 9, Ralston 9, Raymond Central 8, Chadron 7.50, Crete 6.50, Seward 5.50, Scottsbluff 5, Grand Island Northwest 5, Omaha Skutt 4, McCook 3, Mitchell 3, Adams Central 3, Wayne 1.50, Gering 1, O’Neill 1, Broken Bow 1, Sidney 0.50
Conestoga Results
100 preliminaries – Bella Hogue 12.50 (3rd in heat, 7th overall)
100 finals – Bella Hogue 12.965 (8th, state medal)
200 preliminaries – Bella Hogue 26.112 (2nd in heat, 6th overall)
200 finals – Bella Hogue 25.976 (5th, state medal)
400 preliminaries – Bella Hogue 59.139 (2nd in heat, 3rd overall)
400 finals – Bella Hogue 57.51 (1st, state championship)
300-meter hurdles preliminaries – Bella Hogue 49.06 (5th in heat, 14th overall)
3,200 – Danie Parriott 12:41.166 (15th)
Pole Vault – Morgan McAndrew 9-6 (tied 11th)