Conestoga begins season with match on home court

CONESTOGA – An energetic crowd gave Conestoga volleyball players plenty of support for their season-opening match Thursday night.
DC West was able to overcome that energy with a solid lineup of athletes at the net.
The Falcons stopped Conestoga 25-6, 25-16, 25-10 in the first match of the new campaign. DC West controlled action with a steady stream of attacks from different players. The team registered 31 kills and a .294 hitting percentage in the match.
DC West took control of the action midway through game one. An ace block by McKenna Crook pulled Conestoga within 9-5, but the Falcons won the next 13 points to ensure the victory. Courtney Poloncic ended the game with consecutive aces.
Conestoga responded with an energetic performance in game two. Allison Lewien and Sophia Ackerman opened the game with a kill and ace block, and a kill by Ackerman kept the Cougars within 12-11.
Nora Wurtz helped the Falcons create distance on the scoreboard with her work at the service line. She delivered four straight aces during the decisive scoring run. DC West went up 22-14 and ended the game soon after.
The Falcons flew ahead 8-1 in game three and maintained a winning gap. Keira Murdock was responsible for four straight points with two kills and two aces, and an ace by Aubrey Liss made the margin 20-8.
Lindee Watson and Sophia Tegels led Conestoga’s offense with three kills apiece. Ackerman tallied two kills and one block, Lewien had one kill and Crook made one ace block.
Wurtz guided DC West’s offense with a double-double night of ten kills and ten aces. Anna Borner made eight aces, Liss had nine kills and Murdock finished with six kills.
Conestoga will resume the campaign Monday night with a road trip to Johnson County Central. The Cougars and Thunderbirds will start varsity action at 7 p.m. Conestoga will then travel to Weeping Water on Tuesday night for a 6:45 p.m. match.