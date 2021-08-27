Conestoga begins season with match on home court

CONESTOGA – An energetic crowd gave Conestoga volleyball players plenty of support for their season-opening match Thursday night.

DC West was able to overcome that energy with a solid lineup of athletes at the net.

The Falcons stopped Conestoga 25-6, 25-16, 25-10 in the first match of the new campaign. DC West controlled action with a steady stream of attacks from different players. The team registered 31 kills and a .294 hitting percentage in the match.

DC West took control of the action midway through game one. An ace block by McKenna Crook pulled Conestoga within 9-5, but the Falcons won the next 13 points to ensure the victory. Courtney Poloncic ended the game with consecutive aces.

Conestoga responded with an energetic performance in game two. Allison Lewien and Sophia Ackerman opened the game with a kill and ace block, and a kill by Ackerman kept the Cougars within 12-11.

Nora Wurtz helped the Falcons create distance on the scoreboard with her work at the service line. She delivered four straight aces during the decisive scoring run. DC West went up 22-14 and ended the game soon after.