WEEPING WATER – The Conestoga boys created a championship masterpiece this weekend with two victories in the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament.
The Cougars defeated East Butler and Weeping Water to win the A Division crown. Conestoga improved to 4-3 on the season.
Conestoga 51, East Butler 37
The Cougars got off to a fast start against East Butler on Friday afternoon. Conestoga went up 11-2 after six minutes of action and built the lead to 26-8 late in the first half.
East Butler (4-3) responded with a rally midway through the second half. Jackson Bergman’s rebound and putback with 1.5 seconds to go in the third quarter made it 38-28, and Dillon DeWitt’s 3-pointer shaved the gap to 38-31 early in the fourth period.
Conestoga weathered the comeback attempt in the final six minutes. The team used positive passing to produce several baskets and free throws. The Cougars ended the game with 12 assists. CHS scored 20 points off turnovers and drained eight 3-pointers.
Lane Fox guided the team’s offense with 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the floor. He went 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. Fox also dished out five assists, made two steals and grabbed two rebounds.
Ben Welch helped the Cougars with ten points, five rebounds, three steals, five pass deflections and one assist. Lucas Michel had two points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Kobe Gansemer pocketed six points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals. He also made one block and two pass deflections.
Bryson Berg tallied two points and three rebounds and Jack Welch had one point, two rebounds and one assist. Koby Vogler posted two rebounds, one block, one assist and two pass deflections, and Wesley Nickels collected two points, one rebound and one pass deflection.
Tobias Nolting had one rebound and one assist and Kaden Simmerman grabbed one rebound. Evan Svanda and Breckin Berg both saw court time for the team.
East Butler 4 6 18 9 – 37
Conestoga 18 8 12 13 – 51
East Butler (37)
Bergman 5-20 4-4 14, Au. Pierce 0-2 0-0 0, Dvorak 0-0 0-0 0, DeWitt 4-4 0-0 11, Makovicka 3-12 0-0 6, Malina 0-2 2-2 2, Al. Pierce 1-4 0-2 2, Sousek 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 1-4 0-0 2, Bouc 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-50 6-8 37.
Conestoga (51)
Fox 11-18 0-0 28, J. Welch 0-0 1-2 1, Gansemer 2-10 0-0 6, B. Welch 2-8 0-4 10, Vogler 0-4 0-0 0, Michel 1-1 0-0 2, Bry. Berg 1-1 0-0 2, Nickels 1-2 0-0 2, Nolting 0-1 0-2 0, Svanda 0-0 0-0 0, Bre. Berg 0-0 0-0 0. Simmerman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 7-13 51.
Conestoga 57, Weeping Water 52
Conestoga relied on points in the paint to take down Weeping Water in Saturday’s championship game. The Cougars went 15-of-27 from inside the arc and drew multiple fouls against the Indians. Conestoga finished 15-of-23 from the free-throw line.
Weeping Water (3-6) tried to rally from a 29-23 halftime deficit, but the Cougars were able to respond to the challenge. The team maintained its lead in the fourth quarter to win the title.
Fox helped Conestoga with 25 points, eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and one pass deflection. Bryson Berg produced 12 points, two rebounds and two pass deflections, and Gansemer contributed six points, nine rebounds, four steals and two pass deflections.
Ben Welch pocketed six points, four rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection, and Jack Welch had three points, two rebounds and one pass deflection. Vogler posted two points and two rebounds, Nolting tallied two points and one rebound and Nickels scored one point. Michel pitched in one rebound and one steal.
Conestoga 16 13 19 9 – 57
Weeping Water 10 13 15 14 – 52
Conestoga (57)
Fox 7-16 10-14 25, B. Welch 2-8 0-0 6, Gansemer 1-4 4-6 6, Michel 0-3 0-0 0, Vogler 1-2 0-0 2, Nickels 0-0 1-2 1, Berg 6-6 0-0 12, J. Welch 1-6 0-1 3, Nolting 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-46 15-23 57.
Weeping Water (52)
Neumeister 1-8 2-4 4, N. Patton 3-6 0-0 7, Smith 4-8 2-3 10, Mortimer 2-7 2-2 8, Heath 5-16 5-7 15, Beardsley 1-1 0-0 2, Hammons 1-3 1-1 3, A. Patton 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-50 13-20 52.