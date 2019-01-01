Try 1 month for 99¢
Conestoga boys Weeping Water tournament champions photo

The Conestoga boys basketball team won the Boys A Division of the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament this weekend. From left, Wesley Nickels, Koby Vogler, Jacob Curtis, Jax Madsen, Lane Fox, Kobe Gansemer, Grant Nickels, Ben Welch, Tobias Nolting and Jaydon Fisher.

 Photo Courtesy Allison Welch / The Journal

WEEPING WATER – The Conestoga boys produced a winning outcome over the weekend with their effort at the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament.

The Cougars won the Boys A Division of the event at Weeping Water Activities Center. The team defeated Sterling on Friday and East Butler on Saturday. CHS improved its season mark to 3-5.

Conestoga 54, Sterling 47

Conestoga grounded the Jets (6-4) in a close first-round contest. The teams stayed within single digits for most of the game. Conestoga became just the third team this season to hold Sterling under the 50-point mark.

Conestoga 70, East Butler 33

The Cougars dominated East Butler (4-5) in the championship matchup. Conestoga became the first school to score more than 63 points against the Tigers all year. East Butler had given up fewer than 47 points in five of its previous games.

Conestoga will resume its season Jan. 5 against Pawnee City. The teams will play at Conestoga at 5:30 p.m. The Cougars will travel to Nebraska City Jan. 8 for a 7:30 p.m. matchup.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments