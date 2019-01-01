WEEPING WATER – The Conestoga boys produced a winning outcome over the weekend with their effort at the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament.
The Cougars won the Boys A Division of the event at Weeping Water Activities Center. The team defeated Sterling on Friday and East Butler on Saturday. CHS improved its season mark to 3-5.
Conestoga 54, Sterling 47
Conestoga grounded the Jets (6-4) in a close first-round contest. The teams stayed within single digits for most of the game. Conestoga became just the third team this season to hold Sterling under the 50-point mark.
Conestoga 70, East Butler 33
The Cougars dominated East Butler (4-5) in the championship matchup. Conestoga became the first school to score more than 63 points against the Tigers all year. East Butler had given up fewer than 47 points in five of its previous games.
Conestoga will resume its season Jan. 5 against Pawnee City. The teams will play at Conestoga at 5:30 p.m. The Cougars will travel to Nebraska City Jan. 8 for a 7:30 p.m. matchup.