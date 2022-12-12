Conestoga boys collect home victory over Raiders

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga boys hopped in the driver’s seat of Saturday night’s game with Logan View/Scribner-Snyder immediately after the opening tip.

The Cougars used that early momentum to race into a winning lane on the scoreboard.

Conestoga defeated LV/SS 53-33 in a Nebraska Capitol Conference matchup. The team posted the first 13 points of the night and stayed in front the rest of the way.

CHS head coach Jason Ahrens said he was pleased with the way the Cougars started the game. Zach Smith, Andy Lamoureux, Owen Trofholz and Noah Simones scored on six of the team’s first seven trips. Conestoga forced six early turnovers to create extra scoring opportunities.

“Our guys did a good job tonight of coming out and setting the tone early,” Ahrens said. “We had a great start at both ends. We did a good job of running our offense to get quality looks, and our defense played really well. It was great to start out with a big lead like that.”

Ahrens also praised the effort from Smith, who guided Conestoga with 24 points and seven rebounds. Smith finished 10-of-10 from the field and helped the team with multiple hustle plays. One example came in the second quarter when he blocked a shot and immediately sprinted downcourt. He received the basketball back for a layup that extended Conestoga’s lead to 24-8.

“That’s a career-best game for him, and that’s what we need from him as we go through the season,” Ahrens said. “He did a great job tonight. He took good shots, he rebounded well and he played really nice defense. I’m looking forward to seeing him play this year, because he’s got a lot of talent.”

A pullup jumper from Simones and an offensive rebound and putback by Smith gave the Cougars a 31-13 halftime edge. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (0-3) began to crawl back into the contest in the third quarter. The Raiders scored on four of their last five trips to make it 39-25. A drive from Kolton Kriete with 5:53 left in the fourth quarter pulled LV/SS within 41-30.

The Cougars (3-0) maintained their composure in the final five minutes. Jack Welch sank both ends of a one-and-one opportunity to keep the gap 45-32, and he delivered an assist to Simones for a basket with 2:39 to play. Welch then posted an assist to Trofholz for a clinching 3-pointer with 1:52 left.

“We knew that they were going to come out swinging in the second half and give us a challenge, and they did that for a little while,” Ahrens said. “I thought our guys responded to that really well. Having a senior point guard like Jack in there made a big difference. He knew exactly what we needed to do.”

Simones ended the game with 14 points and three rebounds and Welch tallied six points, five assists and one steal. Welch also took one charge for the team.

Trofholz collected four points, five rebounds and one block, Lamoureux had five points and one block and Rylee Johnson, Breckin Berg and Brody McClatchey each grabbed one rebound. Kieran Samson and Joe Vrtiska both saw court time for the team.

Conestoga will travel to Ashland-Greenwood on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. league matchup. The team will return home for a 7:15 p.m. game with Yutan on Dec. 16 and a 7:30 p.m. game with Fort Calhoun on Dec. 19.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 6 7 12 8 – 33

Conestoga 15 16 8 14 – 53

Conestoga (53)

Trofholz 1-5 1-4 4, Welch 1-8 3-4 6, Simones 6-14 0-0 14, Lamoureux 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 10-10 4-5 24, Samson 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Berg 0-0 0-0 0, Vrtiska 0-0 0-0 0, McClatchey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-41 8-13 53.