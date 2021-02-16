Conestoga boys collect road victory over Raiders

OMAHA – The Conestoga boys continued their spot-on shooting Monday night with a sunny performance against Omaha Brownell-Talbot.

The Cougars drained 3-pointers from all corners of the court in a 71-48 victory. Conestoga built a 34-21 halftime lead and piled on 37 points after that. CHS broke the 70-point mark for the second straight game and the fourth time this season.

Conestoga (10-11) relied on long-distance shooting in the game. The Cougars finished the evening with 15 3-pointers. The team made ten treys in the first half and added five more after the break against Omaha Brownell-Talbot (9-11).

Ben Welch guided the Cougars with 22 points. He drained a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and knocked down three more in the next stanza. He added one trey and one free throw in the third period and a final 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Lane Fox gave Conestoga a boost with his work in the second half. He generated 12 of his 18 points after halftime and helped the team with several types of scoring. He connected on all four of his free throws, sank two 3-pointers and made an interior basket.