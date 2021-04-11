Conestoga boys collect victory over Cardinals

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga boys used a team-first approach to take down Treynor on their home field Friday night.
The Cougars wore down the Cardinals throughout the soccer match in a 3-1 victory. Conestoga won many 50-50 battles for the ball in the midfield, and the Cougars set up several scoring chances with accurate passes. CHS athletes capitalized on three of their eight shots on goal.
CHS also kept the Cardinals from gaining scoring traction for most of the match. Treynor (2-1) had used crisp passing to win its first two games of the season. The team began the year with 7-0 and 3-2 victories over Tri-Center of Neola and Harlan.
Conestoga (4-3) gained momentum within the first five minutes of the match. Ben Welch sent a line drive that bounced off the arms of Treynor’s goalkeeper. Kaden Simmerman raced in toward the righthand side of the net and beat the goalkeeper to the ball. He pushed in a shot to make the score 1-0.
Treynor nearly tied the game in the final two minutes of the opening half. Brock Poland redirected a header off a free kick toward the net with 1:44 to go. The shot ricocheted off the righthand post and rolled away. Conestoga defender Koby Vogler then prevented a potential goal by blocking a close-up shot 30 seconds later.
Conestoga doubled the margin to 2-0 early in the second half. Bryson Berg drilled a shot from the lefthand side of the field that went through the legs of the goalkeeper with 34:49 to play.
Treynor had several scoring opportunities midway through the half. The Cardinals had a one-on-one breakaway chance with 14:50 to go, but the team’s shot sailed above the net. Treynor then knocked a rolling shot from the righthand side with 12:25 to go. Breckin Berg and Simmerman sprinted to the open part of the net and stopped the ball just before it crossed the goal line.
Wyatt Renner made his work pay off for Conestoga with 4:08 left. The Cougars sent a long pass downfield and Renner broke free from the defense as the ball landed from its flight. He sprinted forward and beat a Cardinal to the ball ten feet in front of the net. He produced a goal with a running shot.
Sam Burmeiester put Treynor on the scoreboard with 2:25 left on the clock. He collected the ball deep in Conestoga territory and knocked a shot into the net.
Jayden Widler was Conestoga’s goalkeeper in the first half and James Parriott handled goalkeeping duties after the break. They made six combined saves for the Cougars.
Conestoga will continue its homestand Monday night against York. The Cougars and Dukes are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Treynor 0 1 – 1
Conestoga 1 2 – 3
Scoring Summary