Conestoga boys collect victory over Cardinals

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga boys used a team-first approach to take down Treynor on their home field Friday night.

The Cougars wore down the Cardinals throughout the soccer match in a 3-1 victory. Conestoga won many 50-50 battles for the ball in the midfield, and the Cougars set up several scoring chances with accurate passes. CHS athletes capitalized on three of their eight shots on goal.

CHS also kept the Cardinals from gaining scoring traction for most of the match. Treynor (2-1) had used crisp passing to win its first two games of the season. The team began the year with 7-0 and 3-2 victories over Tri-Center of Neola and Harlan.

Conestoga (4-3) gained momentum within the first five minutes of the match. Ben Welch sent a line drive that bounced off the arms of Treynor’s goalkeeper. Kaden Simmerman raced in toward the righthand side of the net and beat the goalkeeper to the ball. He pushed in a shot to make the score 1-0.

Treynor nearly tied the game in the final two minutes of the opening half. Brock Poland redirected a header off a free kick toward the net with 1:44 to go. The shot ricocheted off the righthand post and rolled away. Conestoga defender Koby Vogler then prevented a potential goal by blocking a close-up shot 30 seconds later.