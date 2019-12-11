MALCOLM – The Conestoga boys reeled in a road victory over Malcolm on Tuesday night by casting plenty of 3-point shots toward the basket.
The Cougars drained 12 treys in a 73-59 triumph. Conestoga finished 12-of-30 from behind the arc and collected one of the program’s best 3-point performances. The 1992-93 squad made a school-best 17 3-pointers in one game that year.
Malcolm produced a series of early baskets and led 17-11 after one quarter. That margin began to disappear midway through the second quarter. Conestoga’s offense began to take off both inside and outside the paint. CHS led 32-28 at halftime and expanded the gap to 60-48 after three periods.
Conestoga sealed the victory with its work at the free-throw line. The team finished 13-of-15 at the stripe in the game. Lane Fox, Ben Welch, Kobe Gansemer and Jack Welch all sank foul shots for the Cougars.
Conestoga finished with ten steals, 17 assists and seven offensive rebounds. The Cougars prevented Malcolm from gaining many fast-break chances by committing only eight turnovers.
Fox turned in a triple-double for the Cougars with 22 points, ten assists and ten rebounds. He also had three steals and one pass deflection for the team.
Ben Welch (21 points) and Gansemer (10) both scored in double figures. Welch sank six 3-pointers and had three assists, one rebound and one steal. Gansemer tallied four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Koby Vogler took one charge and generated six points, two rebounds and one steal. Jack Welch scored five points and Lucas Michel had seven points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Tobias Nolting produced two points, three rebounds, three steals and one pass deflection, and Bryson Berg provided defensive minutes for the Cougars.
Conestoga 11 21 28 13 – 73
Malcolm 17 11 20 11 – 59
Conestoga (73)
Fox 7-16 6-7 22, B. Welch 6-13 3-3 21, Gansemer 3-13 1-2 10, Michel 3-3 0-0 7, Vogler 3-5 0-0 6, Nolting 1-3 0-0 2, J. Welch 1-2 3-3 5, Berg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 13-15 73.
Malcolm (59)
Frank 2-7 0-0 5, Saltzman 2-8 1-1 5, Beach 3-7 1-3 8, Johnson 3-6 0-0 7, Little 10-13 3-4 25, Nickel 0-5 0-0 0, Henson 1-3 2-4 5, Robotham 2-3 0-0 4, Zegar 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 7-13 59.