Conestoga boys collect victory over Titans

HUMBOLDT – The Conestoga boys returned from their trip to Humboldt in a happy mood Saturday afternoon after a positive performance on the court.

The Cougars used accurate shooting to secure a 59-35 triumph over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer. Conestoga splashed home 12 3-pointers and went 8-of-15 in the paint against the Titans. The team also made 16 assists during the contest.

Conestoga (4-5) and H-TR-S (4-7) remained close throughout the opening quarter. Both teams sank multiple shots to create a 17-14 ballgame.

That script changed in Conestoga’s favor in the middle two periods. The team used its aerial assault to fly away from the Titans on the scoreboard. The Cougars built a 33-18 halftime lead and increased the gap to 52-25 by the end of the third quarter.

Conestoga controlled the rebounding battle throughout the game. The team grabbed 33 defensive rebounds and limited the Titans to four offensive boards. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer scored zero points from second-chance opportunities during the day.

Lane Fox fueled Conestoga’s offense with 23 points. He drained six 3-pointers and finished 8-of-14 from the floor. He added seven rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Cougars.