Conestoga boys collect victory over Titans

HUMBOLDT – The Conestoga boys returned from their trip to Humboldt in a happy mood Saturday afternoon after a positive performance on the court.
The Cougars used accurate shooting to secure a 59-35 triumph over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer. Conestoga splashed home 12 3-pointers and went 8-of-15 in the paint against the Titans. The team also made 16 assists during the contest.
Conestoga (4-5) and H-TR-S (4-7) remained close throughout the opening quarter. Both teams sank multiple shots to create a 17-14 ballgame.
That script changed in Conestoga’s favor in the middle two periods. The team used its aerial assault to fly away from the Titans on the scoreboard. The Cougars built a 33-18 halftime lead and increased the gap to 52-25 by the end of the third quarter.
Conestoga controlled the rebounding battle throughout the game. The team grabbed 33 defensive rebounds and limited the Titans to four offensive boards. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer scored zero points from second-chance opportunities during the day.
Lane Fox fueled Conestoga’s offense with 23 points. He drained six 3-pointers and finished 8-of-14 from the floor. He added seven rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Cougars.
Ty Fox contributed six points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and one pass deflection. Jack Welch generated 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection, and Koby Vogler collected two points, nine boards and two assists.
Ben Welch chipped in eight points, four rebounds and two assists, and Noah Simones had five points, one assist and one steal. Lucas Michel posted two points, one rebound and one steal for CHS, and Evan Svanda tallied two points and one board in his time on the floor. Johnny Welter, Jayden Widler and Kaden Simmerman saw court time for the team.
Conestoga 17 16 19 7 – 59
H-TR-S 14 4 7 10 – 35
Conestoga (59)
L. Fox 8-14 1-2 23, B. Welch 3-9 0-0 8, J. Welch 4-8 0-0 11, T. Fox 3-8 0-1 6, Vogler 1-4 0-0 2, Simones 2-6 0-0 5, Michel 0-0 2-2 2, Svanda 1-2 0-0 2, Welter 0-1 0-0 0, Widler 0-0 0-0 0, Simmerman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 3-5 59.
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer (35)
Kostecka 2-14 1-2 6, Knudson 2-9 2-3 6, McNealy 1-4 0-0 3, Plager 1-6 0-0 2, Schaardt 3-11 2-4 11, Joy 0-0 0-0 0, Hunzeker 1-1 0-0 2, Stalder 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 1-1 0-0 3, Frey 1-1 0-0 2, Dierberger 0-1 0-2 0, McQueen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-48 5-11 35.