Conestoga boys compete at Shelton Invite

SHELTON – The Conestoga boys sang winning lyrics on the wrestling mat Saturday with a platinum-album performance at the Shelton Invite.

The Cougars earned second place in the tournament with 144 points. Conestoga left central Nebraska with a silver plaque after capturing multiple victories up and down the lineup. The Cougars competed in a tournament that featured 14 teams from across the state.

Carter Plowman (145 pounds) and Gage Totilas (195) generated championships for the Cougars during the day. Plowman improved to 26-3 with five straight pins. His longest match of the tournament went 3:42. Plowman pinned Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Brooks Armstrong (19-5) in 2:51 in the title match.

Totilas (20-6) collected four pins and one victory by medical forfeit in his time on the mat. All four of his pins came in the first period. He pinned two opponents before 40 seconds had elapsed from the clock.

Keaghon Chini (26-8) made school history during his second-place showing at 132 pounds. Chini became the first Conestoga wrestler to register 100 pins in a career. He also jumped to the top of the CHS history books in career victories. He has won 149 matches during his four years with the program.

Lucas Anderson (16-9) ended his weekend with a silver medal at 152 pounds. He reached the title match with pins in his first three bouts. Arapahoe’s Tristian White (30-4) stopped Anderson in 3:40 in the championship contest.

Asher Koehnen (106), Collin Dufault (126) and Mason Serkiz (160) captured fourth place and Ethan Avidano (138) finished fifth for the Cougars. They helped Conestoga surpass Arapahoe’s 135-point total for second place in team standings.

Conestoga will resume the season Thursday with a trip to Falls City. The Cougars will take on the Tigers in a 7 p.m. dual.

CHS is scheduled to compete in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 22. Ashland-Greenwood will host the 10 a.m. event. Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, Conestoga, Fort Calhoun, Logan View, Louisville, Raymond Central, Syracuse and Yutan will compete in the tournament.

Team Results

Red Cloud/Blue Hill 168.5, Conestoga 144, Arapahoe 135, Pleasanton 119, Alma 111, South Loup 105.5, Overton 85, Grand Island Central Catholic 73.5, Kenesaw 65, Sutton 60.5, Shelton 49.5, Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Fullerton 31.

Conestoga Results

106 – Asher Koehnen (4th)

Pinned by Carter Brandyberry (ALM) 1:04, pinned by Gavin Patterson (WLH) 3:58, tech fall by Sebastian Sauceda (SHL) 21-5 (2:20), pinned Clayton North (ARP) 1:16

113 – Calum Jeys

Pinned by Aiden Piel (RCBH) 0:29, pinned by Gunner Spotanski (SHL) 1:19, pinned by Austin Kennicutt (OVT) 1:51, pinned by Tucker Brandyberry (ALM) 1:13, pinned Gabe Rief (GICC) 1:24

126 – Collin Dufault (4th)

Pinned Kennan Jensen (PLT) 4:42, dec. by C.J. Quandt (SLP) 10-8, dec. Gaige Gillott (CHS) 5-0, pinned Anton Cook (ALM) 0:44, pinned by Manny Consbruck (HST) 2:25

126 – Gaige Gillott

Pinned by Keenan Jensen (PLT) 1:28, pinned by C.J. Quandt (SLP) 3:27, pinned Anton Cook (ALM) 0:43, dec. by Collin Dufault (CHS) 5-0, dec. by Alex Diaz (ARP) 7-2

132 – Blaine Adams

Pinned by Bryan Conn (ARP) 0:41, pinned by James Dubbs (ALM) 0:29, pinned by Griffin Klein (HST) 1:27, pinned Talon Hawkinson (HST) 0:37

132 – Keaghon Chini (2nd)

Pinned Brayden Couts (KEN) 2:53, pinned Airan Hernandez (SUT) 1:21, pinned Bryan Conn (ARP) 1:44, dec. by Nickolas Kuehn (KEN) 6-4

138 – Jacob Landon

Pinned by Sam Mueller (GICC) 1:01, pinned by Braydon Johnson (ALM) 1:40, pinned by Cinch Kiger (OVT) 0:40, pinned by Ethan Avidano (CHS) 2:00, pinned by Levi Schroeder (KEN) 2:48

138 – Ethan Avidano (5th)

Pinned by Cinch Kiger (OVT) 3:23, dec. by Sam Mueller (GICC) 6-3, pinned Braydon Johnson (ALM) 2:46, pinned Jacob Landon (CHS) 2:00, dec. Titus Goshert (ARP) 9-4

145 – Carter Plowman (1st)

Pinned Parker Walahoski (OVT) 2:44, pinned Ryder Prescott (KEN) 1:42, pinned Axel Escalante-Lopez (GICC) 3:42, pinned Rafe Hill (ARP) 2:28, pinned Brooks Armstrong (RCBH) 2:51

152 – Lucas Anderson (2nd)

Pinned Silas Purdy (KEN) 1:10, pinned Riley Lambrecht (RCBH) 1:28, pinned Eli Pistulka (WLH) 0:22, pinned by Tristian White (ARP) 3:40

160 – Mason Serkiz (4th)

Pinned Carrick McCorkle (ARP) 1:01, pinned Klayton Niles (RCBH) 1:28, pinned by Adrian Hernandez (SUT) 2:56, pinned by Ben Alberts (GICC) 0:52, pinned by Adrian Hernandez (SUT) 4:25

170 – Trey Rodis

Pinned by Dylan Pooschke (OVT) 0:42, pinned by Alec Lounsbury (RCBH) 1:39, pinned by Chase Pawloski (PLT) 1:19, won by medical forfeit over Lucas Williams (GICC), dec. Billy Marshall (SUT) 13-11 (OT)

195 – Gage Totilas (1st)

Pinned Rio Remund (SLP) 1:04, pinned Hunter Borges (GICC) 1:07, pinned Mason Johnson (WLH) 0:23, pinned Cason Peterson (SUT) 0:38, won by medical forfeit over Jeremy Felix (ALM)

